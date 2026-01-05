CrossCountry Mortgage Named a Scotsman Guide Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, has been recognized by Scotsman Guide as a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year.

"Top producers choose CCM because they know this is a place built for long-term success, not just quick wins. We have the stability, consistency and culture to outperform the competition in every market cycle which has made our company a place where the industry's best want to come to build their careers," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CrossCountry Mortgage.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation’s number one retail mortgage lender, has been recognized by Scotsman Guide as a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year.

This industry recognition highlights mortgage companies that demonstrate a strong workplace culture, prioritize their people and create an environment where employees are empowered to succeed. Earning this honor again reflects CCM's continued commitment to maintaining high standards across its teams and operations.

2025 marked another exceptional year for CCM. The company earned the number one ranking on Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders list for the second year in a row and led the industry in total rankings across the Top Emerging Stars, Top Veteran Originators and Top Originators lists. CCM also nearly doubled its representation on the Top Women Originators list.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 8,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact:

Natalie Lonjak

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage