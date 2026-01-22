CrossCountry Mortgage Kicks Off 2026 as Nation's Number One Retail Mortgage Lender, Closing Out 2025 With Major Milestones

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, closed out 2025 with company records and impressive momentum, marked by strong growth, expanded community impact and continued industry recognition. Driven by its commitment to serve borrowers and strengthen communities, CCM achieved major milestones across production and innovation, accelerating its influence nationwide.

"2025 was a defining year for CCM. We brought on many of the nation's most elite producers, expanded and improved our product portfolio and introduced new innovations to help us serve our borrowers better than ever before," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CCM. "We've positioned ourselves as a company where the best talent in the business wants to work. Every achievement last year was driven by our commitment to help more families and make a real difference in communities across the nation."

Leading the nation in retail mortgage lending

#1 Retail Mortgage Lender for the third consecutive year

Financed 1 in 35 homes sold nationwide (By volume in Q4 2025)

Served over 131,000 families

Originated over $51 billion in volume, achieving a company record of $15.6 billion during Q4

#1 Retail Mortgage Lender in 8 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York

Expanding access to homeownership

Helped over 4,300 families receive down payment assistance loans in 2025, funding over $66 million in assistance

Industry-leading recognition

Earned recognition for having the most Top Originators, Top Veteran Originators and Emerging Stars of any lender in Scotsman Guide

Nearly doubled representation on Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators list

Top Women Originators list 425 CCM originators named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America list

Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America list 45 CCM originators recognized on Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list

Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list 18 CCM loan officers recognized on NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list

All data sourced from CrossCountry Mortgage internal record data.

