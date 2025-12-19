Building a More Inclusive Future: Mediaplanet Launches "Disability Empowerment" Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 60 million Americans living with a disability, the need for accessibility, equity, and inclusive design has never been more urgent. To elevate awareness and drive meaningful progress, Mediaplanet is proud to launch "Disability Empowerment," a national campaign spotlighting the innovations, services, and stories shaping a more inclusive society.

"Disability Empowerment" explores how access to the right resources, technologies, and support systems can enhance independence, security, and quality of life. From assistive technologies and accessible design to inclusive services and policy-forward solutions, the campaign highlights how inclusion benefits individuals, families, workplaces, and communities alike.

The campaign also aims to challenge outdated perceptions of disability by centering lived experiences and amplifying voices that demonstrate resilience, innovation, and leadership. By showcasing solutions that prioritize dignity, autonomy, and universal access, "Disability Empowerment" underscores the importance of embedding inclusion into everyday life — not as an afterthought, but as a standard.

The print component of "Disability Empowerment" can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.

To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/disability-empowerment/.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Ability Central, Selma Blair, Disability: IN, RJ Mitte, Noelle Lambert, The Special Olympics, Aging Life Care Association, Amputee Coalition, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and features paid content from Volkswagen, LivaNova, Proteor, Silverts and Acorn.

