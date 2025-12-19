Building a More Inclusive Future: Mediaplanet Launches "Disability Empowerment" Campaign

News provided by

Mediaplanet

Dec 19, 2025, 07:14 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 60 million Americans living with a disability, the need for accessibility, equity, and inclusive design has never been more urgent. To elevate awareness and drive meaningful progress, Mediaplanet is proud to launch "Disability Empowerment," a national campaign spotlighting the innovations, services, and stories shaping a more inclusive society.

Continue Reading
Disability Empowerment
View PDF
Disability Empowerment

"Disability Empowerment" explores how access to the right resources, technologies, and support systems can enhance independence, security, and quality of life. From assistive technologies and accessible design to inclusive services and policy-forward solutions, the campaign highlights how inclusion benefits individuals, families, workplaces, and communities alike.

The campaign also aims to challenge outdated perceptions of disability by centering lived experiences and amplifying voices that demonstrate resilience, innovation, and leadership. By showcasing solutions that prioritize dignity, autonomy, and universal access, "Disability Empowerment" underscores the importance of embedding inclusion into everyday life — not as an afterthought, but as a standard.

The print component of "Disability Empowerment" can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.

To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit:  www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/disability-empowerment/.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Ability Central, Selma Blair, Disability: IN, RJ Mitte, Noelle Lambert, The Special Olympics, Aging Life Care Association, Amputee Coalition, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and features paid content from Volkswagen, LivaNova, Proteor, Silverts and Acorn.

Company Contact
Nick Soldevere
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mediaplanet

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Mediaplanet Launches "Small Business" Campaign to Support Growth and Success

Mediaplanet Launches "Small Business" Campaign to Support Growth and Success

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, driving innovation, job creation, and community growth. Yet, navigating today's complex...
Mediaplanet Launches "Women in Skilled Trades" Campaign to Spotlight Opportunity, Close Labor Gaps, and Champion Equity in the Trades

Mediaplanet Launches "Women in Skilled Trades" Campaign to Spotlight Opportunity, Close Labor Gaps, and Champion Equity in the Trades

Across the United States, skilled-trade fields are facing a defining moment. With millions of positions expected to open by 2030 and many seasoned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Advertising

Advertising

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics