Mediaplanet Launches "Small Business" Campaign to Support Growth and Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, driving innovation, job creation, and community growth. Yet, navigating today's complex business landscape can be challenging. To support entrepreneurs and business owners, Mediaplanet is proud to launch the "Small Business" campaign — designed to provide actionable insights, practical resources, and expert guidance that strengthen business growth and long-term success.

The campaign highlights key topics that affect small businesses today, including financial management, workforce development, marketing strategies, and technology adoption. Through expert advice and real-world examples, the initiative equips business owners with the tools they need to thrive, adapt, and grow sustainably.

The print component of "Small Business" can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.

To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/small-business/.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Kevin O'Leary , U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Entrepreneur's Organization, Dr. Jeffrey O, Melinda Emerson, SCORE, National Association of the Self Employed, The Small Business Administration, Milken Institute and features content from Thimble Insurance, UpSwell Marketing and Barracuda Networks

Company Contact

Isabella Rawls

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediaplanet