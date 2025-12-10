Mediaplanet Launches "Women in Skilled Trades" Campaign to Spotlight Opportunity, Close Labor Gaps, and Champion Equity in the Trades

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, skilled-trade fields are facing a defining moment. With millions of positions expected to open by 2030 and many seasoned tradespeople preparing to retire, the industry is confronting a major labor shortage. At the same time, women remain significantly underrepresented, making up fewer than 5% of the skilled-trade workforce, with even fewer in entry-level roles.

To help close this gap and advance equity in the trades, Mediaplanet is proud to launch its Women in Skilled Trades campaign. This initiative elevates the voices, experiences, and expertise of women across fields such as construction, electrical work, HVAC, welding, plumbing, and more — while providing clear pathways for those considering a career change or entering the workforce.

The campaign explores the challenges women continue to face, including safety equipment that doesn't fit properly, limited access to apprenticeships or mentorship, and workplace cultures that may still carry biases. At the same time, it highlights the growing momentum behind inclusive training programs, supportive employers, and opportunities for long-term financial stability and career growth.

"Women in Skilled Trades" can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY and digitally, where readers can access interviews, solutions, and tools.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Tools and Tiaras, Women in Energy, National Association of Women in Construction, Women in Manufacturing, Nontraditional Employment for Women, Tradeswomen, Inc., Association for Women in Architecture + Design, American Forests, Christina Haack, Mina Starsiak Hawk, Jasmine Roth, American Welding Society and features paid content from Ferguson, SupplyHouse, Orthofeet, Ergodyne, Universal Tech Institute, Tecovas.

