Building Beyond the Jobsite: Gray's Commitment to the Construction Industry

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a nationally recognized construction and engineering firm, continues to invest in the future of construction through strategic commitments spanning higher education, workforce development, professional associations, and jobsite safety.

Gray and EKU leadership gather to celebrate the new $2 million endowed gift to create a permanent faculty position within Construction Management

Most recently, Gray announced a $2 million endowed gift to Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) to establish a permanent faculty position within its Construction Management program. Gray employs nearly 150 EKU alumni, with approximately 25% entering the company through internships, underscoring the depth of this academic partnership.

This investment builds on a previous commitment to the University of Kentucky, where Gray sponsored the renovation of the Gray Design Building and funded a new design-build curriculum in partnership with UK's College of Engineering and Gatton School of Business.

Beyond campus, Gray maintains active participation in the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), contributing to industry standards and workforce advocacy.

"Construction has given our company so much, and it's humbling to be in a position to give something back," says Rebekah Gray, President & CEO, Gray Construction. "Every dollar we invest in education, safety, or industry associations is really an investment in the people who will carry this industry forward — and that means everything to us."

Gray serves on the executive committee of Construction Safety Week (CSW). CSW is an industry wide effort focused on recognizing and responding to high-hazard work environments to reduce serious injuries and fatalities across the nation. The end goal is to help create a safer industry and working environment.

"The construction industry's future depends on the talent we develop today," says Stephen Gray, President & CEO, Gray, Inc. "Through our partnerships, we're committed to helping build that foundation — for Gray and for the industry as a whole."

Together, these commitments reflect Gray's belief that a stronger industry begins with stronger people — in the classroom, on the jobsite, and in the organizations that shape construction's future. Gray will continue to invest accordingly.

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us trusted partners for every phase of a project.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Gray Construction