Gray, Inc. Welcomes Two Distinguished Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors

Doug Clemens and Greg Hesser bring decades of executive leadership, capital expertise, and governance excellence to Gray's growing Board

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a nationally recognized construction and engineering firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Doug Clemens and Greg Hesser to its Board of Directors. These two accomplished executives bring a combined seven-plus decades of leadership experience across capital-intensive industries, further strengthening the governance and strategic vision guiding Gray and providing deep expertise across design-build delivery.

Doug Clemens and Greg Hesser bring decades of executive leadership to Gray's growing Board

Doug Clemens, former CEO and Chairman of Clemens Food Group, spent 44 years building one of the most disciplined and operationally excellent enterprises in the food and beverage industry—growing the company from approximately $370 million to more than $2 billion in annual sales. His track record of large-scale capital deployment, workforce development, and principled governance makes him an exceptional addition to Gray's Board.

Greg Hesser, Executive Chairman of Alberici Corporation, brings more than three decades of experience at the helm of one of the nation's most respected construction and engineering enterprises. His expertise in strategic growth, ESOP stewardship, financial discipline, and long-term value creation aligns powerfully with Gray's mission and culture.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Doug and Greg to our Board," says Jim Gray, Chairman of the Board. "Both men have spent their careers doing exactly what Gray aspires to every day—leading with integrity, delivering at the highest level, and building organizations that endure. Their counsel will be invaluable as we pursue the next chapter of Gray's growth."

Clemens and Hesser join an accomplished Board that includes Chairman Jim Gray; Aftab Shahsingh, Americas Head of Industrial Services, Morgan Stanley; Franklin Gray, Vice President, Gray AES, PSC; Fred Bentley, President & CEO, DexKo Global; Rebekah Gray, President & CEO, Gray Construction; Stephen Gray, President & CEO, Gray, Inc.; and Mike Loulakis, President & CEO, Capital Project Strategies, LLC.

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us trusted partners for every phase of a project.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Gray Construction