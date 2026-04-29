FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUELS U.S. MANUFACTURING REBOUND

Industry Sees Renewed Confidence Following Years of Uncertainty, with Global Companies Advancing Major U.S. Projects

Gray to Join Industry Leaders & Policymakers to Discuss at SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 3, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a period of uncertainty driven by global volatility and shifting trade dynamics, foreign direct investment (FDI) in U.S. manufacturing is rebounding as companies restart delayed projects and plan new facilities.

In recent years, many global manufacturers paused large-scale investments due to limited long-term economic visibility, creating a backlog across sectors including advanced technology, energy storage, and food and beverage production. That backlog is now converting into active projects.

Gray Construction crews advance one of the company's many foreign direct investment projects, as global manufacturers accelerate U.S. facility expansion amid a resurgence in domestic manufacturing.

This shift is being driven by stronger demand and a push to localize production in the U.S. In response, manufacturers are expanding capacity, strengthening domestic supply chains, and expediting timelines to bring new facilities online amid rising competition.

"We're seeing companies move more decisively, advancing new manufacturing projects and expanding their presence in the U.S.," said Rebekah Gray, President & CEO, Gray Construction. "That renewed investment is driving a broader resurgence in both manufacturing and foreign direct investment. Gray is helping lead that work, partnering with customers to navigate complexity, accelerate delivery, and bring these projects online to meet growing demand."

Gray's projects reflects this momentum, with global manufacturers such as UBE, LOTTE, HiTHIUM, Morinaga, and Yakult advancing significant recent U.S. investments.

Over the last five years, more than 60% of Gray's manufacturing projects have been delivered for international companies establishing or expanding operations in the U.S. The company has partnered with businesses across North America, South America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and China—supporting investment across a wide range of industrial sectors.

On May 3, 2026, Gray Senior Vice President of Business Development, Marcus Taylor, will join industry leaders and policymakers at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, to discuss this market shift, new opportunities, and evolving dynamics of the U.S. design and construction industry.

About Gray:

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us a trusted partner for every phase of a project. Whether designing and building a state-of-the-art facility, fabricating custom process equipment, or implementing advanced automation, our expertise drives innovation and value at every step.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Gray Construction