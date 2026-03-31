Building Healthier Communities: Our Health Our Wellness April 2026 Launch/Black Health Matters Foundation National Campaign for Health & Wellness

Our Health Our Wellness (OHOW) is a month-long observance, powered by the Black Health Matters Foundation (BHMF). OHOW is designed to improve health outcomes and empower under-resourced people to healthy behavior change in underserved communities through prevention, intervention, and increased access to resources.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28-30 Black Health Matters (BHM) is attending the American Cardiology Conference (ACC.26) in New Orleans and will launch the Our Health Our Wellness (OHOW) National Campaign. BHM will leverage ACC as a strategic platform to introduce OHOW, engaging HCPs and pharmaceutical stakeholders through a dedicated promotional booth and targeted launch materials designed to drive awareness and partnership opportunities across BHMF's platforms. OHOW is geared towards promoting healthy behavior change that leads to improved health outcomes for under-resourced communities across the United States. With health information in both English & Spanish, OHOW expands access to resources and literacy among diverse populations.

Throughout April 2026, OHOW will address priority health areas that significantly impact Americans, while recognizing an individual's holistic health journey to wellness. Health topics include Alzheimer's, Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Health (Cholesterol, Diabetes, Hypertension), Mental Health, Vaccinations, and more. Due to health disparities among these conditions, OHOW aims to help medically underserved communities engage in preventative risk reduction, early detection, and intervention.

Black Health Matters (BHM) serves as the nation's leading health and wellness platform for Black and Brown communities. BHMF's vision is to be the leading resource for communities facing barriers to healthcare, creating a transformative health impact that prioritizes well-being and closes gaps in health outcomes. OHOW is one of the ways we aim to accomplish this goal. Through multisectoral partnerships, the initiative expands its reach into multigenerational communities by delivering population-specific education and engagement.

"Being healthy and having access to proper services for wellness are essential as we age. I want OHOW to be a movement where people can learn about what's impacting them and their families. Then know how to speak with their doctor and have guidance on the next steps" said Roslyn Y. Daniels, CEO and Founder of Black Health Matters.

It's time to change the national dialogue on health and wellness. Join OHOW as we reclaim control over Our Health, Our Wellness, one step at a time. Visit the OHOW website to learn more about upcoming events and how to get involved. The website provides culturally relevant health information, community resources, wellness screenings, and educational events—all designed to meet people where they are and help them take control of their health.

BHM invites all communities to prioritize their well-being by joining the OHOW campaign. OHOW is more than a monthly observance; it is a call to action that promotes increased literacy, advocacy, empowerment, and improved health.

"With OHOW, people can become the healthiest version of themselves," said Roslyn Y. Daniels, CEO and Founder of Black Health Matters.

OHOW Upcoming Events

Saturday-Monday, March 28 –30: American Cardiology Conference (ACC.26)

Location: New Orleans Topic: Our Health, Our Wellness (OHOW) Launch Booth



Thursday, April 2: Church of Christ Ladies Lectureship Retreat Health Fair

Location: Houston, TX – Click here to register Topic: Cardiology, Oncology & Mental Health



Friday-Saturday, April 2-4: NCAA Women's Final Four: Mobile Mammography

Location: Phoenix, AZ Topic: Breast Cancer Prevention



Wednesday, April 8: OHOW Webinar - Roll Up Your Sleeve: Why Vaccines Need to be Part of Your Lifelong Wellness Plan

Location: Zoom - Click here to register Topic: Vaccinations



Tuesday, April 14: OHOW Webinar- The Power of Prevention: Daily Habits for a Cancer Free Life

Location: Zoom - Click here to register Topic: Cancer Prevention



Wednesday, April 22: OHOW Webinar-Living with Cancer: What You Should Know

Location: Zoom - Visit the OHOW website to learn more Topic: Cancer Intervention



Wednesday, April 29: OHOW Webinar- The Future of Cancer Treatment is Already Here

Location: Zoom -Visit the OHOW website to learn more Topic: Innovations in Oncology



SOURCE Black Health Matters