Building Homes for Heroes and O2X Human Performance continue partnership with human performance workshop for disabled veterans and first responders

Engagement to focus on mental, physical and emotional health

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing housing to injured veterans, will continue its longstanding partnership with O2X Human Performance by hosting a workshop focused on the mental and physical health of veterans and first responders.

Participants and instructors come together at a Building Homes for Heroes and O2X Human Performance workshop, part of a multi-day program supporting the health and wellness of veterans and first responders.

O2X Human Performance, a training and education company that works primarily with tactical populations to optimize mental, physical and emotional health, will lead a three-day human performance workshop March 31 – April 2 for disabled veterans and first responders. At least 20 injured Florida-based veterans who received mortgage-free homes will be participating in the workshop.

The workshop will feature a customized curriculum led by members of the O2X team, including U.S. Special Operations veterans, mental performance experts, registered dietitians, adaptive yoga instructors and specialists in sleep health. The curriculum will cover topics such as nutrition, sleep health, stress management, yoga, and resilience tailored to meet the unique needs of disabled service members.

"We are proud to partner with O2X to bring this powerful workshop to the veterans and first responders we are honored to serve. At Building Homes for Heroes, our mission has always been about more than gifting a home. It is about helping our heroes build strong, healthy, and fulfilling lives long after they receive the keys," said Building Homes for Heroes Founder and CEO, Andy Pujol. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making sure our heroes are not just supported but truly empowered to thrive."

Building Homes for Heroes has been making a significant difference in the lives of wounded American service members and their families since 2006 by constructing, modifying and gifting homes mortgage-free. As the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, it continues to build on that commitment with ambitious goals for the future: gifting 50 homes this year alone, reaching its milestone 500th home before the end of 2026 and helping more than 5,000 heroes this year in academics, athletics, emergency funding, physical health and mental wellness. Through these support services, Building Homes for Heroes and O2X have developed a partnership which has now served over 20,000 veterans and first responders.

Last year, O2X's partnership with Building Homes for Heroes continued in a shared commitment to first responder health and wellness. Through this collaboration, Building Homes for Heroes supported a handful of O2X engagements in 2025 with agencies across the nation, including Corpus Christi Fire Department, Huntington Beach Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Fire Department, and Vermont Criminal Justice Council, among others.

"Those who have sacrificed for our freedoms deserve nothing less than world class resources," said Adam La Reau, co-founder at O2X Human Performance. "We're proud to collaborate with a reputable organization like Building Homes for Heroes to deliver a curriculum geared towards bettering the lives of these heroes."

O2X has successfully collaborated with hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. It provides customized human performance programs to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing and support healthy lifestyles.

The workshop is scheduled to take place at Hawk's Landing at the Orlando World Center Marriott at 8701 World Center Drive. Orlando, FL 32821

About O2X Human Performance

O2X Human Performance provides comprehensive, science-backed programs to hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. O2X works with clients to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing, support healthy lifestyles and reduce health care costs associated with injuries and illnesses. Driven by results and cutting-edge research, O2X programs are designed and delivered by a team of Special Operations veterans, high level athletes and hundreds of leading experts in their respective fields of human performance. Visit o2x.com for additional information.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2024, the 13th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.

Media contact:

Joe McCullough | 603.831.1171 | [email protected]

SOURCE Building Homes For Heroes