Building Homes for Heroes Announces Mortgage-Free Home Gifts for Two Injured Veterans

National Capitol Classic golf fundraiser at the historic Army Navy Country Club, co-hosted with SAIC and Amazon Web Services, raised funds to support these veterans and their families and expand Building Homes for Heroes' impact nationwide

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes, joined by corporate partners Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) and Amazon Web Services, announced yesterday it will gift mortgage-free homes to U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant, Gregory Walker and Army Specialist, Ryan Heard, two injured veterans whose service and sacrifice exemplify the very best of our armed forces. The home gifts will provide long-term stability for both veterans and their families as they continue their road to recovery.

Members of Building Homes for Heroes, SAIC and AWS gather at the second annual National Capitol Classic golf outing at Army Navy Country Club in Washington, D.C., where Building Homes for Heroes announced mortgage-free home gifts for two injured veterans. (PRNewsfoto/Building Homes For Heroes)

These gifts are made possible through the steadfast support of Building Homes for Heroes' valued partners, SAIC and AWS, and were the highlight of the second annual National Capitol Classic golf outing hosted by the three organizations at the historic Army Navy Country Club. The event brought together corporate partners, community supporters, and veterans to raise awareness and support for Building Homes for Heroes' mission of building better and brighter lives for our nation's heroes.

The announcement was the culmination of a day of celebration of our nation's heroes, as patriotic corporations, hundreds of supporters, and dozens of veterans gathered for the golf outing in support of Building Homes for Heroes' mission. As the organization marks its 20th anniversary in 2026, it continues to build on its commitment with their 50+500+5,000 campaign: constructing, gifting and modifying a record 50 homes this year, reaching its milestone 500th home before the end of 2026, and supporting more than 5,000 veterans, first responders, and their family members through all its programs since 2006.

The Veterans Receiving Mortgage-Free Homes

Walker enlisted in the Air Force in 2008 and served for more than 12 years, including three deployments to Afghanistan. During his service and in the years following, Walker was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, a rare cancer that ultimately resulted in the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Despite these challenges, he has remained deeply committed to his fellow veterans and the adaptive sports community, competing in the Invictus Games and training to become a Paralympic athlete.

"Presenting Staff Sergeant Walker and Specialist Heard with mortgage-free homes is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to the men and women who have served our country," said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "Between Staff Sergeant Walker's determination in the face of a life-changing diagnosis, and Specialist Heard's courage under fire in Afghanistan and his ongoing recovery from a traumatic brain injury, these are the stories that drive our mission every day. Homes like these are made possible through our valued partnerships with organizations like SAIC and AWS, whose unwavering support allows us to create life-changing moments for deserving heroes and their families."

Inspired by his father's 23 years of service in the Florida National Guard and driven by the events of September 11, 2001, Heard enlisted in the Army in February 2007 out of Jacksonville, Florida. During his more than six years of service, Heard completed two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. On July 7, 2013, while conducting a counter-IED mission in Afghanistan's Logar Province, he and three fellow soldiers triggered a pressure-plate IED. The explosion left him with a severe traumatic brain injury, and despite his injuries, he helped treat wounded comrades and coordinate medical evacuation before losing consciousness. Today, Heard lives with a TBI, PTSD, chronic migraines, and numerous other service-connected conditions, and has found healing through nature-based therapy, including fishing, kayaking, and equine therapy programs for veterans. He is a Purple Heart recipient, and together with his partner, is raising two young children, driven by his dreams of providing a stable home for his family in Tampa, Florida.

"Helping warriors like Staff Sergeant Walker and Specialist Heard with mortgage-free homes is a great way to take purposeful action during Military Appreciation Month," said SAIC CEO Jim Reagan. "SAIC is proud to collaborate with Amazon Web Services and the many other corporate partners who attended today's golf fundraiser for Building Homes for Heroes, an extraordinary organization that is making a huge difference for veterans, their families, and Gold Star families."

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2025, the 13th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability.

Media Contact

David Weingrad, Building Homes for Heroes, Director of Communications, (516) 643-0325

SOURCE Building Homes For Heroes