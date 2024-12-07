Building Homes for Heroes Gifts 400th Home, Marking Historic Achievement in Veteran and First Responder Support

Building Homes for Heroes & Hillwood Properties partner to gift milestone home in Dallas, Texas

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes today marked a transformative milestone with the gifting of its 400th home to U.S. Army Specialist Joshua Sager and his family in Argyle, Texas, a suburb north of Dallas. This achievement represents nearly two decades of providing veterans and first responders with the foundation they need to build their next chapter.

Josh and Melanie Sager sharing a joyful moment as they enter their new home. Army veteran Josh Sager addresses crowd from the porch of his new home during the 400th Building Homes for Heroes home milestone ceremony. Local Argyle, TX community members showing support during the home ceremony, with attendees holding American flags.

Building Homes for Heroes emerged from the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when founder Andy Pujol volunteered in the search-and-rescue efforts at ground zero alongside first responders. The organization has since grown into one of the nation's fastest-growing veteran-focused organizations, evolving from gifting a single home to now averaging more than one home constructed, gifted or modified every 10 days.

Today's milestone home, made possible through collaboration with Hillwood Properties and Highland Homes, goes to Army Specialist Joshua Sager, who served with the Scout Surveillance and Reconnaissance platoon for 3/509th Infantry. Despite suffering catastrophic injuries from a parachute training accident that doctors said might prevent him from ever walking again, Specialist Sager demonstrated remarkable resilience through 18 months of rehabilitation.

"Our 400th home marks a milestone that seemed almost unimaginable when we started this journey," said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "Each home represents a new beginning for these heroic servicemen and women and their families, and we're just getting started. We encourage all to join us as we set our sights on our milestone 500th home.

"It seems like such a small thing for us to do, but we know supporting organizations like Building Homes for Heroes has an outsized and real impact for Veterans like Josh and his family," said Fred Balda, President, Hillwood Communities. "We are thrilled to help Building Homes for Heroes make this dream come true for someone who sacrificed so much to protect the freedom we often take for granted."

The stability of a mortgage-free home creates a vital foundation for veterans and first responders transitioning to civilian life. This secure environment enables physical recovery, strengthens mental health, and provides the bedrock for family stability. Building Homes for Heroes expands on this foundation with emergency funding, financial guidance, wellness programs, and community integration support.

Lowe's, JPMorgan Chase, PulteGroup, SAIC and other corporate partners have joined forces with Building Homes for Heroes to expand this mission, creating a nationwide network of support for those who have served our nation. In 2024 alone, Building Homes for Heroes is gifting more than 40 homes—nearly one per week—while expanding its support services to help more than 2,500 veterans and first responders. The organization is now setting its sights on an even more ambitious goal: gifting its 500th home by 2026.

Today's celebration in Argyle features hundreds of community members, local veterans, first responders, and supporters with a Christmas theme, plus a procession with school marching bands, cheerleaders, motorcycle groups and local officials, honoring both the Sager family and marking a milestone in the organization's mission to support America's heroes.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About Hillwood Properties

Hillwood Properties, based in Fort Worth, is a premier real estate developer specializing in industrial-logistics, corporate office, and retail mixed-use development, as well as airport and property management. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Hillwood has established a reputation for quality development that drives economic growth for communities throughout North Texas. Learn more at alliancetexas.com.

