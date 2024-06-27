Building Homes for Heroes teaming with Lowe's to construct, modify and gift more than 40 homes for veterans in 2024

Support through Lowe's Round Up for Charity campaign to help nonprofit reach thousands more

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes today announced plans to gift more than 40 homes – nearly one home per week for the remainder of the year – with support from Lowe's. The homes will be provided mortgage-free for injured veterans and their families, culminating in December with a celebration of Building Homes for Heroes' milestone 400th home to be constructed, modified and gifted.

Photo of the Lowe's and Building Homes for Heroes team. Lowe's corporate logo.

In addition to Lowe's funding supporting homes for veterans, Lowe's Round Up for Charity campaign will help enable the organization to assist more than 2,500 veterans and first responders with emergency funding, financial guidance, athletics, academics and team-building programs, as well as wellness retreats that focus on physical and mental health.

Lowe's has partnered with Building Homes for Heroes since 2021. This summer, customers can support Building Homes for Heroes through Aug. 4 by rounding up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout in Lowe's stores to donate and support the construction and modification of homes for injured veterans and first responders. Learn more here.

"Lowe's is among our nation's most patriotic supporters and truly walks the walk when it comes to helping our nation's veterans," said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "The funds they've collected have changed lives, and even saved lives. After an amazing 2023, we look forward to so many more accomplishments together this year, including our 400th home, and helping more than 2,500 heroes ahead. Together, we're truly building better and brighter lives for our heroes."

"Building Homes for Heroes transforms the lives of our nation's heroes," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores and Gulf War veteran. "We are proud of the work we do together to support safe and affordable housing for veterans, military service members and their families."

2023 was a milestone year for Building Homes for Heroes. On Sept. 9, the organization gifted and modified its 343rd home in honor of the 343 Fire Department of New York personnel who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The occasion was especially meaningful considering Building Homes for Heroes' origin. Pujol, the organization's founder, volunteered with the early wave of first responders' search-and-rescue efforts at ground zero. That experience led him to create Building Homes for Heroes, which was formally founded in 2006, and has become one of the fastest-growing veteran-focused nonprofits in the country.

ABOUT BUILDING HOMES FOR HEROES

Building Homes for Heroes constructs and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes beautiful home modifications, for veterans and their families. As well, they provide many other services to help them live better and brighter lives. The organization reached a program rating of 95.5% of every dollar in 2022, accomplishing an extremely rare achievement for the 11th straight year in which 93% of every dollar donated goes directly to its missions. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability, another notable long-term accomplishment on Charity Navigator. See www.buildinghomesforheroes.org to learn more.

ABOUT LOWE'S

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

