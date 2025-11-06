Building Mutual Learning Between Chinese and Arab Civilizations by Audiovisual Innovation

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - On November 5, the 7th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum concluded in Chongqing. The forum brought together 300 delegates, including representatives from broadcasting and television regulatory bodies, audio-visual media organizations, international institutions, diplomatic envoys to China, relevant enterprises, and academic think tanks from China and 16 Arab nations.

Under the theme "Mutual Learning Between Chinese and Arab Civilizations, Shared Success in Audiovisual Innovation," the forum featured in-depth discussions centered on two primary areas: content and technology. Participants engaged in deliberations on key topics, including "China-Arab Audio-Visual Content Cooperation in the Digital Media Era" and "Technology Empowering High-Quality Development of the Audio-Visual Industry." Dialogues specifically addressed content collaboration, technology application, and the cultivation of new business models.

Forum attendees unanimously adopted and released the "Joint Declaration of the 7th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum." This document aims to further strengthen policy coordination, content sharing, technological exchange, and personnel interactions between China and the Arab states in the broadcasting and audio-visual sectors, seeking to establish a new paradigm for civilization dialogue in our time.

The forum showcased more than 50 cooperative outcomes in the China-Arab audio-visual domain and unveiled the winners of the 4th China-Arab States Short Video Competition. A series of supporting events was also organized, including a thematic concert and a media collection tour; the core event was the China-Arab Audio-Visual Content and Technology Exchange Exhibition, which collectively demonstrated the commitment to deepening cooperation.

In alignment with this forum and in preparation for the 2026 China-Arab States Summit, the "Audio-Visual Silk Road: China-Arab Stories" campaign, mutual broadcast of selected high-quality audio-visual programs, will be held from September, 2025 to June, 2026. The initiative will feature outstanding Arab programs such as Om El Donya, Chinese productions including Flourished Peony, as well as China-Arab co-produced works like When the Yangtze Meets the Nile. These selections will be showcased on mainstream media platforms in both China and Arab states, enriching the viewing experience for audiences and jointly sharing stories of China-Arab friendship and cooperation.

The 7th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum was co-organized by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, the Secretariat of the League of Arab States, and the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

