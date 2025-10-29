"Technology Should Serve Citizens" as World Cities Day in Chongqing Spotlights Global Urban Future

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

Anacláudia Rossbach, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UN-Habitat, praised Chongqing's progress in building a sustainable urban future at the opening of the 2025 World Cities Day China Observance on October 28 in Chongqing, calling its use of digital technology to improve housing, governance, infrastructure, and public services inspiring.

At an exhibition of the 2025 World Cities Day China Observance, a foreign visitor explored the robots and learned about their features and performance. (Photo/Luo Huxin)

Rossbach said that Chongqing's experience offers valuable lessons for megacities worldwide in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, which promote inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development through smart planning, better infrastructure, and people-centered services.

With the theme "People-Centered Smart Cities Towards the Future," the two-day event marks the first time the observance is held in China's central and western regions.

In an interview with Bridging News, Kazuko Ishigaki, Regional Director of the UN-Habitat ROAP, stressed that technology is only a tool and that a smart city "cannot be smart without people."

"Technology should serve citizens," she said, adding that the development of Chongqing and the theme of this conference align closely with the UN-Habitat's vision for people-centered smart cities.

Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, Deputy Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature of South Africa, said her country's focus on sustainable urbanization aligns with China's commitment to green development and smart city innovation.

Mhlakaza-Manamela noted that over 68% of the world's population now lives in cities, a share that continues to grow. She added that lessons from Chinese cities, especially Chongqing's infrastructure investment and smart technology integration, are invaluable.

At the opening ceremony, Chongqing released the Chongqing Voluntary Local Reviews and the Chongqing Initiative of the 2025 World Cities Day China Observance. The 2025 Annual Report of the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century was also be promoted, further highlighting China's contributions to advancing global urban sustainability.

Throughout the observance, a series of activities took place, including the main forum, parallel and thematic forums, achievement exhibition, and field visits.

World Cities Day, the UN's first international day for cities and the first initiated by China, originated from the 2010 Shanghai World Expo and is celebrated annually on October 31 to promote global urban dialogue.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808375/image_5002897_50639231.jpg