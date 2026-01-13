Building on 2025: Gray Looks Ahead to a Strong 2026

New Leadership, Regional Expansion, and a Renewed Focus on Design-Build Shape the Company's Next Chapter

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a fully integrated design-builder, closed out a transformative year by delivering and advancing some of the most complex projects in the United States, reinforcing its position as a the leader in design-build execution.

Gray builds towards 2026 on the momentum of nearly 80 projects under execution and almost 40,000,000 s.f. of active construction in 2025. Speed Speed

Throughout 2025, Gray supported customers across manufacturing, food & beverage, data center, advanced technology, distribution, and commercial markets—breaking ground on new facilities, reaching major project milestones, expanding its regional footprint, and maintaining an intentional focus on integrated design-build delivery.

"The success we've seen this year is a testament to the hard work of all our teams. Across Gray, our projects are shaping industries and influencing markets in ways that create lasting, tangible benefits for both people and communities. Our continuing commitment to design-build delivery has only strengthened our position as a trusted partner for the world's leading brands," said Rebekah Gray, President and CEO of Gray Construction. "I am proud of the work our team has done and the consistency with which we have delivered. This consistency is what earns trust and allows us to deliver increasingly complex work around the world."

Some highlights from 2025 spanned nearly 80 projects, including: the groundbreaking of Isuzu North America's new state-of-the-art vehicle production facility in South Carolina; continued progress on large-scale manufacturing projects for the LEGO Group and Morinaga America Foods; completion of the world's first LEED-certified beef harvest facility for American Foods Group; and the launch of HiTHIUM's U.S. energy storage manufacturing operation. Gray also partnered with UBE C1 Chemicals America on a new chemical production facility supporting the domestic battery and semiconductor supply chain.

Together, these projects underscore the growing demand for speed to market, technical sophistication, and end-to-end delivery. Gray's design-build model, where design and construction teams work as one from the outset, has enabled teams to guide projects through every phase while reducing scope changes, increasing project delivery, and providing customers with a seamless experience and point of contact.

"As our projects become more complex, integrating architecture, engineering, and automation expertise early is essential to successful delivery," said Dowell Hoskins, CEO of Gray AES. "Gray's integrated design-build approach is a powerful differentiator where our customers can reduce risk and gain greater certainty through robust up-front planning and design activities."

Beyond project delivery, Gray continued investing in its long-term growth, opening a new Atlanta office to support rising demand across the Southeast, expanding its presence in advanced manufacturing and data centers, and welcoming Rebekah Gray as the President and CEO of Gray Construction. Under Rebekah Gray's leadership, the company is continuing to lean into its design-build expertise, strengthening the integrated approach that has long defined Gray's work while positioning the business for its next phase of growth.

Looking ahead, Gray expects momentum to continue into 2026 as demand accelerates across manufacturing, energy, and technology sectors. As projects grow more complex and timelines more compressed, Gray remains focused on refining its design-build delivery model, supporting its workforce, and partnering closely with customers to bring critical facilities online efficiently and responsibly.

"Our work doesn't stop at the end of the year," Rebekah Gray added. "The same focus, discipline, and collaboration that carried us through this year will guide us forward, supporting our customers, our team members, and the industries that rely on what we build."

About Gray:

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us a trusted partner for every phase of a project. Whether designing and building a state-of-the-art facility, fabricating custom process equipment, or implementing advanced automation, our expertise drives innovation and value at every step.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

Vice President, Marketing

606.923.2062

[email protected]

gray.com

SOURCE Gray Construction