Built for IPPE: Gray's Integrated Design-Build Expertise on Display

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global protein and food processing industry prepares to gather in Atlanta for the 2026 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Gray is looking forward to connecting with customers, partners, and industry leaders around the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of food production.

Gray delivers some of the industry’s most technically demanding food and protein processing projects, including work for Clemens Food Group.

IPPE brings together thousands focused on advancing poultry, meat, egg, and animal food processing. These areas mirror Gray's long-standing experience delivering complex, highly regulated facilities where speed to market, food safety, operational efficiency, and long-term performance are critical.

"As processing operations become more sophisticated, customers are looking for partners who understand the full lifecycle of their facilities—not just how to build them, but how they operate day one and beyond," says Brett Goode, Executive Vice President, Food & Beverage Market, Gray. "IPPE is the perfect environment for these conversations and to showcase the full breadth of our abilities."

Gray's work across food and protein processing includes some of the industry's most technically demanding projects including the design-build of the world's first LEED-certified beef harvest facility for America's Heartland Packaging; a design-build, award-winning pork processing facility expansion for Clemens Food Group; a fully integrated design-build wet pet food facility for Hill's Pet Nutrition; an award-winning design-build state-of-the-art greenfield turkey processing facility for Prestage Foods of South Carolina; and many others.

Gray's work in the protein space includes complete turnkey offerings—building the facility and everything inside—from concept to completion. Our teams go beyond designing and building—we engineer and automate to offer advanced solutions to our customers to meet today's evolving challenges.

"Protein processors are looking for certainty in cost, schedule, and execution," says Tyler Cundiff, Executive Vice President, Integrated Sales. "When considering new investments our customers are looking at variables ranging from supply chain disruption to tariff and MAHA impacts. Our dedicated team of unparalleled experts help our customers navigate these sometimes choppy waters by bringing clarity to their decisions. We align teams early through our integrated design-build model and help customers move faster, reduce risk, and deliver facilities and production lines that perform from day one."

