Gray Recognized for Project Excellence and Safety Leadership by AGC of Kentucky

Gray received two awards at the Associated General Contractors of Kentucky (AGC of Kentucky) annual conference celebrating both project delivery and jobsite safety.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray earned a 2025 Build Kentucky Award in the Design-Build Over $65 Million category for the LOTTE Cathode Foil Manufacturing Plant. This facility is a key EV battery supplier, providing key components for this booming industry.

The LOTTE project exemplifies the power of Gray's design-build approach—bringing design, engineering, and construction together under one team to drive efficiency, collaboration, and performance.

The LOTTE project team receiving their AGC award, along with Jack Duvall (third from right).

Additionally, Jack Duvall, Senior Site Manager with Gray, was awarded the 2025 AGC of Kentucky Safety Excellence Award in the Superintendent category. This award honors site personnel whose primary responsibilities are not centered on safety yet demonstrate exceptional commitment to protecting their teams and improving jobsites.

Jack's leadership embodies Gray's safety culture—one built on accountability, engagement, and the belief that every team member deserves to go home safely at the end of the day. His proactive approach and influence across project teams have helped elevate safety standards and foster a culture where safety is a shared responsibility.

"It's an honor to see our team recognized for both project excellence and safety leadership," says Rebekah Gray, President & CEO of Gray Construction and outgoing President of AGC of Kentucky. "The Build Kentucky Award for the LOTTE project reflects the power of our design-build approach and the dedication of our team and partners. Jack's recognition for safety leadership speaks to what matters most—protecting our people and creating jobsites where everyone goes home safely each day. I'm incredibly proud of the standard our teams continue to set across Kentucky."

The AGC of Kentucky works to maximize the potential of construction across the Commonwealth by advancing skill, integrity, and responsibilities of professionals who build Kentucky.

About Gray:

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us trusted partners for every phase of a project.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

Vice President, Marketing

606.923.2062

[email protected]

gray.com

SOURCE Gray Construction