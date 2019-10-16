Building On Years Of Exponential Growth, National Home Service Pioneer Announces New Brand Identity As Cinch Home Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Home Services (CCHS), a pioneer in the home services industry and the nation's second largest home warranty provider, today announced a companywide rebranding to Cinch Home Services Inc. (Cinch). The new identity illustrates Cinch's modern, tech-forward approach and marks a key milestone in the organization's efforts to drive the sector forward by delivering the industry's strongest and most diversified home service solutions.

Armed with state-of-the-art technology and powered by passionate and committed service professionals and associates, the company is poised to realize its vision of a Cinch Home Services solution in every U.S. household.

"Recent years have seen major changes in our space, with ease-of-use, full visibility and control becoming even more important to our nearly one million customers and the national partners who depend on us," said Cinch CEO Steve Upshaw. "Now, after dedicating significant time and resources to meeting and anticipating these evolving needs, we felt it was time to update our brand to better align with our achievements to date and our passion for providing game-changing experiences and value."

Built upon a unique business model, combining direct-to-consumer (DTC), real estate and affinity partnership strategies, Cinch boasts the industry's most diversified product and distribution capabilities. These historic competencies, coupled with a variety of recent digital innovations—including a mobile responsive consumer self-service portal, with claim status and two-way messaging; the industry's first Amazon Alexa integration; and a customized field service management interface — have led Cinch to double in size over the last four years and continue to fuel growth rates at double the industry average with annual revenue now approaching $500 million.

"We're truly at a turning point for our business and the industry," adds Upshaw. "Our wide assortment of product offerings and price points, matched to the right distribution channels, have always served as our most significant differentiators. I am very pleased to say Cinch's new digital capabilities build on these historic strengths, allowing us to offer the unmatched flexibility, simplicity and value today's consumers want and expect."

Cinch is one of the very few home services companies with established relationships outside the real estate and DTC channels, and currently has close links to the financial services, retail, utility, P&C insurance and a host of other industries. Cinch also houses a variety of highly specialized teams solely dedicated to servicing and supporting its corporate client portfolio, which includes large Fortune 500 companies. Current national partners include Sears Home Services, PenFed, BBVA, TXU Energy and more.

"Home services is a $425-billion annual market with considerable growth potential," said Richard Outram, Cinch CFO. "We're already a more agile and effective organization than we were just a few years ago and we continue to see major opportunities within the burgeoning connected home sector as well as in partnerships across largely untapped verticals."

Cinch's emphasis on improved, industry leading customer experiences has garnered national industry recognition, most recently being awarded six Stevie Awards for excellence in sales and customer service. Other national, regional and local recognition includes back-to-back placements in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 awards and the South Florida Business Journal's highly competitive list of fastest growing companies.

As part of the rebrand, several CCHS subsidiaries will consolidate under the Cinch name, including HMS® Home Warranty and TotalProtect®. Homeowners and renters with active agreements, however, will continue to receive services under their respective brands without any contractual changes.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube pages. Any and all consumer questions should be directed to info@cinchhs.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is a leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

Related Links

https://www.cinchhomeservices.com

