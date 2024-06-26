Cinch® Home Services Announces Latest Partnership with FirstChoice, a MarshBerry Company

Cinch Home Services brings new client value to FirstChoice's nationwide network of insurance agents through home protection offerings

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, has announced its latest partnership with FirstChoice, a MarshBerry company, the #1 top agency partner in the U.S, as recognized by Insurance Journal.

Through the partnership, Cinch Home Services helps FirstChoice further support its members by offering its network of insurance agents access to home protection solutions for their clients. By combining home insurance offerings with a Cinch Home Services protection plan, homeowners are protected from not only unexpected accidents and emergencies, but also everyday breakdowns of critical home systems and appliances. By addressing issues promptly and effectively, homeowners may prevent minor problems from escalating into more significant and costly repairs or becoming major insurance claims. This proactive approach helps homes remain in optimal condition and assists homeowners in protecting their insurability and financial well-being.

"Having trusted industry partners like FirstChoice, who are known for providing their agency member network with top-notch resources, is critical to our business," noted Kyle Gelsthorpe, Chief Revenue Officer of Cinch Home Services. "Our team at Cinch Home Services looks forward to joining forces with FirstChoice and equipping their members with invaluable solutions that not only ensure client satisfaction, but also provide complete protection."

Clients who purchase a home protection plan through a FirstChoice member gain access to resources that save them time and money when it comes to unexpected repairs, including Cinch Home Services' nationwide network of expert service providers and a 180-day workmanship guarantee for any completed repairs.

Keith Captain, President of FirstChoice, stated, "We are excited about our new partnership with Cinch Home Services. FirstChoice members now gain access to exceptional products that offer peace of mind and comprehensive protection for homeowners. At FirstChoice, our commitment is to continuously bring value to our members through robust strategic partnerships like Cinch Home Services, empowering you to focus on effective risk management and mitigation for your clients."

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including insurance, financial, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

MarshBerry is a global leader in financial services and consulting dedicated to helping insurance brokerages, and firms in the wealth management industry, achieve sustained growth and value for every stage of ownership. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, MarshBerry offers an extensive suite of services, including Investment Banking (Merger & Acquisition Advisory; Capital Raising), Financial Consulting (Strategic Planning; Valuations; Perpetuation Planning), Organic Growth Consulting (Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions), Executive Peer Exchange, Agency Network and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. For more information, visit www.MarshBerry.com.

