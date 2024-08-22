Cinch® Home Services Supports Local Students with School Supplies Donation Drive

The donation ensures that Plumosa students are well-prepared for their academic endeavors, reflecting the company's broader mission to make a positive and lasting impact in the communities it serves.

"Cinch Home Services is always looking for new ways to make a positive impact in our community," said Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer of Cinch Home Services. "We believe that every child deserves access to the tools they need to succeed, and we are grateful to all of our associates for coming together to support this important cause.

"We are grateful for the generous donation from Cinch Home Services," said Shaquala Coleman, Assistant Principal of Plumosa School of the Arts. "This contribution helps us ensure that our students have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve academic excellence. Companies like these truly make a difference in shaping the future of our children."

Cinch Home Services actively supports causes that improve access to education and healthcare, promote equal rights, and ensure safe and supportive homes for all. Beyond this recent donation drive, the company offers charitable gift matching and paid volunteer time off for its associates, supports its signature nonprofit partners Homes For Our Troops and the Orange Bowl Committee, and contributes to various fundraising and community events hosted by local charitable organizations.

For more information about Cinch Home Services and its community partnerships visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/about-cinch/community .

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including insurance, financial, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

