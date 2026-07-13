Building Performance Association Partners to Launch Penn Heat Pump Pathways, a Statewide Initiative to Grow Pennsylvania's HVAC Workforce

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania employers, HVAC contractors, and training providers now have a new resource to recruit, train, and upskill workers in heat pump installation. The Building Performance Association (BPA), operating through its charitable affiliate, the Home Performance Coalition (HPC), in partnership with TixStone Solutions and CareerEquity, is excited to announce the launch of Penn Heat Pump Pathways (PHPP), a new resource to recruit, train, and upskill workers in heat pump installation. PHPP is a statewide workforce development initiative funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)'s Energy Programs Office (EPO) and available to Pennsylvania employers, HVAC contractors, and training providers.

The Home Performance Coalition (HPC), a 501(c)(3), and The Building Performance Association (BPA), a 501(c)(6), work as interconnected entities to encourage the creation of energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy, and safe homes through advocacy, collaboration, and education.

PHPP provides free heat pump training, financial assistance, and career development opportunities for workers, employers, and training providers across the Commonwealth. The goal of PHPP is to enroll more than 1,600 participants in the program, which will operate through July 2028.

"Pennsylvania's HVAC industry is growing, and we need a workforce that can keep up," says Heidi Kunsch, Environmental Group Manager, Pennsylvania DEP. "PHPP gives workers, employers, and training providers the tools to meet that demand. We're glad to support a program that creates real career opportunities while strengthening the Commonwealth's capacity for high-quality heat pump installations."

The program serves three key audiences:

Workers seeking to enter the HVAC industry or expand their heat pump expertise through approved training programs.

Employers looking to hire new workers or upskill existing employees to meet growing market demand.

Training providers interested in expanding access to heat pump education and increasing participation in approved courses.

In addition to free training opportunities, eligible participants may receive assistance with support services and career navigation resources.

According to BPA's 2025 Energy Efficiency Jobs in America report, Pennsylvania has a total of 76,289 energy efficiency jobs and ranks 11th in the United States. PHPP builds on that foundation by creating structured pathways into the HVAC trades at a moment when heat pump demand is growing faster than the available workforce.

Individuals and organizations interested in participating can learn more and apply at www.PennHPP.com.

About the Building Performance Association

The Building Performance Association (BPA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association that serves as the hub for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies working to make America's homes more energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy, and safe. BPA supports policies that advance the expansion of home and building performance, energy efficiency businesses, and industries. BPA serves as the industry's voice on Capitol Hill and at the state and national levels.

Katie Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Building Performance Association