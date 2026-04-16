Home Energy Rebates Are Coming: DOE Confirms Plans to Release Billions in Funds to States

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Performance Association applauds the U.S. Department of Energy's commitment to release billions of dollars in State Home Energy Rebate Funds. Yesterday afternoon, in the administration's first public statement on the status of the programs, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright assured members of the House Appropriations Committee that his agency is completing its review of the Home Energy Rebate programs and that funds could be released in a matter of "weeks." These funds, appropriated in the Inflation Reduction Act and fully obligated to the states under the Biden administration, had been paused for agency review.

"We applaud Secretary Wright for pledging to release the pivotal Home Energy Rebates to help Americans upgrade their homes and save on their energy bills," said Kara Saul-Rinaldi, Chief Policy Officer of the Building Performance Association. "The HOMES and HEEHR rebates represent critically needed funds to help homeowners invest in insulation and high-efficiency systems. With energy prices rising faster than inflation and the peak cooling season looming, these resources are needed now more than ever."

The HOMES Rebate Program is a performance-based, whole-house rebate program where the size of the rebate is greater for the more energy saved or predicted to be saved. The HEEHR rebate program offers specific rebate amounts for the energy efficiency technology or system installed or enabled in the home. While both programs offer greater rebates for low and moderate income families, the HEEHR rebate is income capped at 150% of area median income. For more information, see the BPA Home Energy Rebate Fact Sheet.

"The rebate programs have the potential not only to cut energy bills in half for participating Americans, but also to support grid reliability and energy load shifts, evermore important with data centers coming online soon," Saul-Rinaldi noted.

About the Building Performance Association

The Building Performance Association (BPA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association that serves as the hub for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies working to make America's homes more energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy, and safe. BPA supports policies that advance the expansion of home and building performance, energy efficiency businesses, and industries. BPA serves as the industry's voice on Capitol Hill and at the state and national levels.

Media Contact: Katie Miller

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SOURCE Building Performance Association