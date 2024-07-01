Building ProStart Classrooms: Forty High Schools Receive Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants to Develop Their Culinary and Restaurant Management Programs

News provided by

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Jul 01, 2024, 11:30 ET

$5,000 grants can be used to enhance the classroom experience with curriculum, supplies, and equipment.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStart educators at 40 high schools across the country will each receive $5,000 grants from The Rachael Ray Foundation and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to enhance their programs with new equipment, curriculum, and experiential learning opportunities. The grants are the latest round of financial support from The Rachael Ray Foundation, which has dedicated more than $1 million over the last five years to foster learning and engagement in ProStart classrooms through The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant program.

ProStart educators play a pivotal role in the program's success in more than 2,100 high schools nationwide, blending its core curriculum with hands-on industry engagement activities, including special speakers, class mentors, and tours of local culinary facilities. The 2024 grant application was open to existing ProStart schools, or those looking to join the program in the coming school year. The NRAEF anticipates that the grants will benefit more than 3,700 students and 42 teachers across 22 states.

"Providing Grow Grants is one of my favorite times of the year. The educators who invest their passion and energy into their classrooms are inspiring. I love to see the impact their work has on the students who graduate from ProStart with the knowledge and excitement for the restaurant industry," said Rachael Ray.

In the last five years,153 ProStart Grow Grants have been awarded to schools showing a strong desire to engage students through ProStart's industry-leading career and technical education program. In addition to classroom grants, The Rachael Ray Foundation and the Yum-o! organization have sponsored more than 260 scholarships for students pursuing post-secondary degrees in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

"ProStart Grow Grants are a gamechanger for many ProStart classrooms, providing the support to add crucial curriculum, equipment, and experiences for students. We're grateful for the partnership of The Rachael Ray Foundation, which is helping educators give their students a front row seat to all that a career in the restaurant industry offers," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF.

Far more than a high school elective, ProStart has equipped more than 214,000 students with the essentials of culinary arts and restaurant management through its two-year CTE program, found at a mix of public high schools and career technical education centers across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Students completing the program gain restaurant-specific certifications and competencies, over 400 hours of practical work experience, and access to restaurant and hospitality apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities. 

The following schools will receive 2024 Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants:

A.H. Parker High SchoolBirmingham, Alabama
Advanced Learning CenterAmory, Mississippi
Albany High SchoolAlbany, Louisiana
B.O. Davis Sr. High SchoolHouston, Texas
Badger High SchoolLake Geneva, Wisconsin
Ballou High SchoolWashington, D.C.
Berkmar High SchoolLilburn, Georgia
Carl Keen CTEClarksdale, Mississippi
Deltona High SchoolDeltona, Florida
Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High SchoolUpper Marlboro, Maryland
Fenger High SchoolChicago, Illinois
Fort Pierce Central High SchoolFort Pierce, Florida
Franklin Towne Charter High SchoolPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania
Garinger High SchoolCharlotte, North Carolina
Hammond High Magnet SchoolHammond, Louisiana
Henry P. Becton Regional High SchoolEast Rutherford, New Jersey
Johnson Creek Middle & High SchoolJohnson Creek, Wisconsin
Kahuku High & IntermediateKahuku, Hawaii
Kenner Discover Health Sciences AcademyKenner, Louisiana
Meadowcreek High SchoolNorcross, Georgia
Mifflin County Academy of Science and TechnologyLewistown, Pennsylvania
Moorhead High School Career AcademyMoorhead, Minnesota
Morris County Vocational School DistrictDenville, New Jersey
Morse High SchoolSan Diego, California
Oak Grove High SchoolHattiesburg, Mississippi
Osseo-Fairchild School DistrictOsseo, Wisconsin
P.D. Jackson Olin High SchoolBirmingham, Alabama
PHILLIPS School of AnnandaleAnnandale, Virginia
Rancho High SchoolLas Vegas, Nevada
Ranchview High SchoolIrving, Texas
Richards Career AcademyChicago, Illinois
Ridgefield Park High SchoolRidgefield Park, New Jersey
Roberto Clemente Community AcademyChicago, Illinois
The Riverview SchoolLong Island City, New York
Warrensville Heights High SchoolWarrensville Heights, Ohio
Wekiva High SchoolApopka, Florida
Wetzel County Tech CenterNew Martinsville, West Virginia
Willow Lake SchoolWillow Lake, South Dakota
WP Davidson HighMobile, Alabama
Wythe Conty Technology Center – Wytheville, Virginia

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org. Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2023 Annual Impact Report.

About The Rachael Ray Foundation: The Rachael Ray Foundation™ (RRF) is a private foundation that is fully funded by the proceeds from the sale of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. RRF was launched by Rachael in 2016 to better support the causes she cares for most such as helping animals in need. Additionally, RRF works with organizations that support the mission of Yum-o!, Rachael's 501c3, in order to bolster and amplify their efforts through additional funding. Yum-o! empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. It also teaches families to cook, feeds hungry kids, and funds cooking education, among other initiatives.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Also from this source

Training Restaurant Champions: ProStart Celebrates Record-Setting Year of Impact

Training Restaurant Champions: ProStart Celebrates Record-Setting Year of Impact

More than 214,000 high school students across the country are training to be part of the next generation of culinary and restaurant leaders through...
Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards to Celebrate the Impact of Industry Leaders and Innovators

Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards to Celebrate the Impact of Industry Leaders and Innovators

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is accepting nominations now through June 30 for the 2024 Restaurants Advance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics