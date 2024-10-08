Building the People-Powered Future: Lattice Unveils AI Assistant, HRIS and More at Lattiverse 2024

With new AI tools and a modern HRIS, Lattice helps customers like Ruggable, BSE Global and LTSE inspire teams and elevate the employee experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the People-Powered Future, where technology will amplify human potential to reshape the way we lead, learn, and grow. At Lattiverse 2024, thousands of HR professionals gathered in San Francisco, London and around the world to explore what's next for the future of work, which will be driven by people and amplified by AI.

The job of HR has never been harder: Engagement is down, skill gaps are growing, resources are tight, and there is anxiety around what AI means for the workplace. That is exactly why Lattice believes this is HR's moment to lead – because HR teams are the architects of the People-Powered Future, where employee empowerment, engagement, and growth are at the forefront.

"We know that HR teams are at the heart of driving business success, but they need tools that are flexible, powerful, and intuitive," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice. "Lattice brings together all the key components that can elevate the work of HR—talent management, AI, and core HR services—into one platform, enabling HR teams to lead with data-driven insights while remaining focused on what matters most: their people."

At Lattiverse, Lattice unveiled a number of new innovations designed to help organizations bring the People-Powered Future to life and help HR teams create workplaces where work is meaningful, employees are valued, and managers lead with inspiration.

At the heart of this transformation is the Lattice AI Assistant, a revolutionary tool that amplifies HR efforts, enhances employee productivity, and supports leaders in uplifting their teams.

Introducing the Lattice AI Assistant

The new Lattice AI Assistant represents the next evolution of Lattice AI and a new era of HR efficiency, building on Lattice's powerful platform by offering a dynamic, personalized agent that can handle everything from answering benefit questions to providing customized coaching for employees and surfacing timely reports.

Earlier this year, Lattice introduced AI Engagement Insights, which turns survey data into meaningful learnings within seconds; performance summaries that save managers hours per employee; and writing assistance built across Lattice to help write clear, thoughtful, and bias-free reviews. These integrated AI capabilities help HR teams focus on high-impact activities like strategy, employee development, and creating meaningful work environments, while Lattice's deep integration with HR workflows allows organizations to unlock the full potential of their teams without compromising on data security.

"Since we started using Lattice AI for engagement, we have been able to prove that there is demonstrable need for AI in different areas of the business," said Abby Wilson, vice president of people at Ruggable. "We've now rolled out one-on-ones, feedback, and Lattice Grow as a result of this impact, because we've been able to show to our leaders and our managers that when you use these tools effectively and when you bring in AI, you start to get more real-time actionable feedback and information that you can use to develop stronger teams."

Key capabilities of the Lattice AI Assistant include:

Proactive Q&A Portal : Managers and ICs receive quick and proactive guidance to their talent and people related questions, getting the right information to the right people, instantaneously.

: Managers and ICs receive quick and proactive guidance to their talent and people related questions, getting the right information to the right people, instantaneously. Knowledge Vault: The information layer of the platform where admins consolidate company context, including Lattice data like reviews and feedback as well as manual document uploads and seamless integrations with common learning content providers.

The information layer of the platform where admins consolidate company context, including Lattice data like reviews and feedback as well as manual document uploads and seamless integrations with common learning content providers. Training Center: A training program for the Lattice AI Assistant where all questions asked by employees are surfaced on a central dashboard alongside the AI-generated responses, enabling the assistant to offer workflows to approve or correct responses.

A training program for the Lattice AI Assistant where all questions asked by employees are surfaced on a central dashboard alongside the AI-generated responses, enabling the assistant to offer workflows to approve or correct responses. Personalized Recommendations & Actions: Managers and ICs receive personalized responses from the assistant to drive a more seamless employee experience – for example, ICs can automatically create growth areas based on the feedback they received in their last performance review, and managers can add agenda topics based on their team's last engagement survey.

Learn more about all of Lattice's AI features here .

Other Lattiverse 2024 Highlights

At Lattiverse 2024, Lattice introduced innovative products designed to optimize workforce strategies and elevate HR operations through interconnected solutions, aligned with the vision of a People-Powered Future.

A major highlight was the official GA of Lattice HRIS, an intuitive, flexible platform that brings together all employee and performance data in one place. Along with the upcoming introduction of Payroll and Benefits, Lattice offers customers a powerful, comprehensive HR solution that offers unified insights and workflows to give valuable time back to HR teams and employees. Read more about Lattice HRIS and sign up for a demo today here .

"Lattice already offers the tools we need to support performance, engagement, and growth and development at LTSE," said Amanda Heironimus, people partner at LTSE. "The addition of the Lattice HRIS is a power-up for all of those features, allowing us to create a fully interconnected people experience, measure the outcomes of our efforts, and drive more informed decisions backed by meaningful people data."

In addition to Lattice HRIS, the Fall 2024 Product Release introduced several features for high-performing teams, including:

Lattice AI Recommended Growth Areas empowers employees to be in the driver's seat of their professional development, generating personalized growth areas based on employee feedback, performance reviews, and career goals.

empowers employees to be in the driver's seat of their professional development, generating personalized growth areas based on employee feedback, performance reviews, and career goals. Lattice's new Promotions functionality allows managers to easily navigate employee promotions, performance reviews, and calibrations in one cohesive workflow.

functionality allows managers to easily navigate employee promotions, performance reviews, and calibrations in one cohesive workflow. Maintain privacy with anonymous surveys, or use Identifiable Surveys to unlock deeper, respondent-level insights for more meaningful employee engagement.

to unlock deeper, respondent-level insights for more meaningful employee engagement. Custom Compensation Statements allow HR teams to personalize the look and feel of compensation statements during the share-out process.

allow HR teams to personalize the look and feel of compensation statements during the share-out process. …and much more coming soon to the Lattice platform, including Performance Improvements Plans (PIPs), Succession Planning, and new ways to integrate with the rest of your HR tech stack.

These innovations demonstrate Lattice's commitment to helping HR leaders unlock team potential, drive performance, and elevate employees.

"The success of our company lies in our employees – which means we have to ensure we are creating the right platform for each person to be successful in their role. Lattice helps us do that," said Emily Aponte, Senior Vice President at BSE Global. "Lattice understands that employees are the heart of a company. As people leaders, we can't be successful if we're not thinking about ways to support them."

Lattiverse 2024 Speakers and Sessions

Lattiverse 2024 featured over 30 thought leaders from some of the most innovative brands across industries, including Pinterest, TOMS, Brooklinen, and more, who all shared their expertise on building a People-Powered Future. Panels and breakout sessions explored turning employee engagement insights into action, the critical importance of feedback, navigating pay transparency, and lessons from Olympic champion Katie Ledecky on her incredible career.

With the launch of the Lattice AI Assistant and our expanded suite of AI-powered tools, 2024 marks a pivotal moment for HR innovation. This is HR's moment to lead, and Lattice is here to help leaders build People-Powered Futures where every employee feels valued, inspired, and ready to exceed expectations—one breakthrough at a time.

