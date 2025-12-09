Lattice Welcomes Amy Christensen as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Go-to-Market Leader Brings Deep Expertise in Scaling Revenue Organizations to Accelerate Lattice's Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading HR platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the appointment of Amy Christensen as Chief Revenue Officer. Christensen brings extensive experience in go-to-market leadership, including senior roles at Asana and LinkedIn, where she led complex organizations through periods of significant scale.

Lattice understands the critical intersection of people, performance, and intelligent systems in helping teams do their best work. Christensen brings her unique perspective grounded in behavioral science, customer centricity, and deep expertise in building durable revenue engines to accelerate Lattice's growth and impact.

Christensen's commitment to understanding people, systems, and how they perform together exemplifies Lattice's mission of making work meaningful by bringing the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

"I've spent my career focused on how people grow and perform, and we are witnessing the global workforce shift in irreversible ways that make this work more important than ever," said Christensen. "Every organization is seeking to understand how human and artificial intelligence can operate together, and Lattice is uniquely positioned to solve that challenge in a meaningful way. This moment feels rare — where the world is headed, Lattice's vision and team, and my experience and passion are deeply aligned. This is the future I'm excited to help build with our team, our partners, and our customers."

Most recently, Christensen served as GM of Americas and Head of Revenue for Asana, where she was responsible for the strategic direction and execution of revenue generation across the Americas to drive growth. Prior to Asana, she was Head of Enterprise and Canada for LinkedIn's North America Talent Solutions business.

In her new role, Christensen will lead Lattice's global go-to-market strategy to drive new business. She will oversee the customer's journey from new business acquisition to long-term customer value in partnership with the executive team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy as Lattice's Chief Revenue Officer. Amy is a proven sales and go-to-market leader who has led world-class revenue organizations and brings a deep understanding of how to scale responsibly," said Sarah Franklin, CEO at Lattice. "Amy has a unique ability to create high-performing cultures with strong, people-centered leadership. I'm excited to see how Amy's leadership will unlock the next level of momentum for Lattice."

About Lattice



Lattice is the best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits – giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enables managers to lead with real-time insights, and equips HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, we understand your people are your business. Lattice ensures both are successful.

Founded in 2015 and with a presence in North America and the UK, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Brilliant Earth, Figma, Intercom, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company is recognized as one of Inc's Best in Business and Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 companies for business excellence, growth, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.lattice.com .

SOURCE Lattice