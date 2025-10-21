Lattice Debuts Habits and AI Agent Plus: Where People + AI is the New Way to Work

Innovations offer AI-powered coaching and transformational system of behavior to keep teams connected and aligned to purpose

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading HR platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the launch of Habits and the next evolution of its AI Agent, LatticeAI Agent Plus. This represents a fundamental reimagining of how work gets done – moving from overwhelming noise to meaningful connection, from scattered interactions to purposeful alignment.

The Work Problem: Technology Made Work Noisier, Not Clearer



For decades, companies have invested heavily in building sophisticated business systems. Yet, technology has made communication harder in the workplace. Endless emails, instant messages, irrelevant meetings, and outdated systems have people drowning in information. Despite people being the most important within any organization, they have often been the ones left behind when it comes to systematic investment and optimization.

"The most powerful system in the world is the system of people. Whether harnessing fire, taking flight, or creating the internet, our greatest achievements have come from our ability to communicate and work together toward something bigger than ourselves," says Sarah Franklin, CEO at Lattice. "But with all our technology, we still can't answer simple questions like 'what should I focus on today?' The result: miscommunication, misalignment, and meaningless work. The employee conversation is broken."

Introducing the Solution: Lattice Habits and AI Agent Plus



Lattice Habits and AI Agent Plus address this challenge head-on by architecting a system of behavior that helps organizations align through rhythm and insight – not another system of record, but a foundation of how people actually work.

Lattice Habits offers a new way to work, built around how managers and employees naturally align. Lattice Habits is where a team connects on: priorities and goals, impactful one-on-ones, actionable, timely feedback with live Q&A boards that empower employees to ask and upvote questions – helping employees address what's top of mind. The platform transforms scattered workplace interactions into a cohesive space that keeps teams connected to their objectives, growth, and each other.

"Consider this your team's sacred, shared space for communication," continues Franklin. 'Think of it as your campfire of work. When transparent communication becomes your norm, organizational rhythm follows."

These innovations build on Lattice's successful AI Agent launched earlier this year , which has helped customers like Bark, Red Door Interactive, and Waterford.org – and is now offered at no additional cost . This new edition, Lattice AI Agent Plus, features premium, proactive benefits focused specifically on improving manager effectiveness and employee growth.

Lattice AI Agent Plus delivers:

An intelligent, personalized coach that joins 1:1s, takes notes, and provides contextual guidance tailored to your management style, team dynamics, and company's data

that joins 1:1s, takes notes, and provides contextual guidance tailored to your management style, team dynamics, and company's data Proactive management insights and support that tracks goals, progress, and flags when people or projects need attention in real-time

that tracks goals, progress, and flags when people or projects need attention in real-time Voice-powered, simulated conversations that help managers practice for key communication moments – from tough feedback conversations to career progress

that help managers practice for key communication moments – from tough feedback conversations to career progress Smart, premium integrations that pull context from your existing workplace platforms and productivity tools – delivering adaptive guidance and prioritization support where and when managers need it most

Further, Lattice's growing strategic partnership ecosystem – including with Workday's Human Capital Management, announced last week – extends these capabilities and provides a 360-degree view of the employee.

The Future of Work is People + AI



Lattice offers a compelling vision: AI that makes us more human, not less. By intentionally developing managers with daily habits and AI-driven support, removing the friction from difficult conversations, providing the context for meaningful connections – Lattice Habits and AI Agent Plus help create workplaces where people thrive alongside intelligent technology.

"Work has been and always will be about people and how effectively we communicate," concludes Franklin. "People + AI is a new way to work, where we can all grow, lead, and succeed together. It isn't about replacing people; it's about helping people realize the potential of meaningful work. This is HR's moment to lead. To connect people success to business success. And that's what we're doing, together."

About Lattice

Lattice is the best all-in-one people platform, giving HR teams everything they need for HR, Talent, and AI — together in one place. The platform seamlessly integrates a modern HRIS with performance management, engagement insights, AI-driven analytics, payroll, and career development tools, giving HR teams everything they need to build high-performing teams and make data-driven decisions that drive business results.

Lattice removes tradeoffs between best-in-class people programs and operational efficiency. Because HR teams shouldn't have to choose between strategic impact and a system that just works.

With offices in North America and the UK, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Gusto, Brilliant Earth, Intercom, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years and is rated as a Great Place to Work by 99 percent of its employees.

For more information, visit www.lattice.com .

