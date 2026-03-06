Buildings Don't Have VIN Numbers - And It May Be Costing the Global Economy Trillions

New analysis from UMIP Inc. highlights how the absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets may be creating one of the largest hidden inefficiencies in the global built environment

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicles have Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) that follow them throughout their lifecycle. Aircraft carry registration identifiers that remain with the aircraft across decades of operation. Financial securities rely on global identifiers that track assets across markets, institutions, and ownership transitions.

But buildings, homes, and infrastructure assets some of the most valuable and longest-lasting assets in the global economy typically lack any comparable identity system capable of maintaining continuity across their lifecycle.

According to new research released by UMIP Inc., a Dallas-based infrastructure technology and research firm, this absence of persistent infrastructure identity systems may be contributing to one of the largest hidden inefficiencies in the built environment.

The concept is simple.

Buildings do not have VIN numbers.

And according to UMIP's analysis, the absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets may be contributing to trillions of dollars in lifecycle inefficiencies across the global economy.

The Infrastructure Identity Gap

The analysis builds on recent research examining what has been described as the Infrastructure Identity Gap, the structural absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets.

Infrastructure assets generate extensive documentation throughout their lifecycle. This documentation can include:

architectural and engineering design records

construction documentation and inspections

insurance underwriting reports

property condition assessments

maintenance records

operational performance data

renovation and retrofit documentation

ownership and transaction history

Yet unlike vehicles or aircraft, infrastructure assets typically lack a persistent identity framework capable of anchoring these records to the asset itself across stakeholders and systems.

As a result, infrastructure documentation is frequently fragmented across engineering firms, contractors, insurance carriers, property managers, municipalities, and asset owners.

According to Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. and architect of the Persistent Infrastructure Identity concept, this fragmentation creates systemic friction across the infrastructure lifecycle.

"Vehicles, aircraft, and financial assets all rely on persistent identity systems that allow lifecycle data to remain connected to the asset itself," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc.

"The built environment never adopted an equivalent system. As infrastructure assets move through decades of ownership, operations, renovations, and insurance coverage, documentation often becomes fragmented across systems and stakeholders."

A $2 Trillion Lifecycle Inefficiency

Recent economic modeling released by UMIP Inc. suggests the cumulative impact of fragmented infrastructure records may be substantial.

According to the analysis, lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure documentation may include:

approximately $300 billion annually across commercial infrastructure assets

approximately $400 billion annually across the U.S. residential housing market

more than $2 trillion annually across the global built environment

These inefficiencies can emerge across multiple areas of the infrastructure lifecycle, including insurance underwriting verification, transaction due diligence, infrastructure condition assessments, maintenance diagnostics, and documentation reconstruction during renovation projects.

Because infrastructure assets frequently exist for 50 to 100 years or longer, records generated during early lifecycle phases often become disconnected from the asset as ownership structures, operational systems, and stakeholders change over time.

According to Trevor Vick, the absence of persistent infrastructure identity systems has allowed this structural gap to persist across the built environment.

"Every major asset class eventually adopted an identity framework," Vick said.

"Vehicles have VIN numbers. Aircraft have registration identifiers. Financial securities have global identifiers. Infrastructure assets never received a comparable identity system."

The Emergence of Persistent Infrastructure Identity

The research released by UMIP Inc. introduces the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, a framework in which infrastructure assets receive a unique identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle records across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

Under such a framework, documentation associated with infrastructure assets, including engineering documentation, inspection reports, insurance records, maintenance history, and renovation documentation could remain anchored to the asset itself across its lifecycle.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure technologies, persistent infrastructure identity systems would allow multiple platforms across the infrastructure ecosystem to reference the same underlying asset identity.

This approach could allow infrastructure data generated across engineering platforms, construction management systems, insurance databases, facility management platforms, and emerging digital twin environments to remain connected to infrastructure assets across decades of operation.

According to Trevor Vick and UMIP Inc., Persistent Infrastructure Identity may represent a foundational step in improving lifecycle transparency across the built environment.

Introducing the Infrastructure Identity Layer

According to UMIP Inc., the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity represents what could become a new foundational digital layer for the built environment.

In much the same way that VIN systems created an identity layer for vehicles and global identifiers created an identity layer for financial securities, infrastructure assets may require a comparable framework capable of maintaining continuity across their lifecycle.

This concept referred to as the Infrastructure Identity Layer would allow infrastructure assets to maintain a persistent identity that connects lifecycle documentation across engineering systems, construction records, insurance data, operational platforms, and future digital twin environments.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure technologies, the Infrastructure Identity Layer would allow these systems to reference a shared infrastructure asset identity.

According to Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc., establishing this identity layer may represent the next structural step in the digitization of the built environment.

"The infrastructure industry has invested heavily in digital systems over the past two decades," said Trevor Vick.

"But without a persistent identity layer for infrastructure assets, much of that data remains fragmented across systems."

"The Infrastructure Identity Layer allows infrastructure records to remain connected to the asset itself across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions."

Implications for Risk, Insurance, and Infrastructure Finance

The absence of persistent infrastructure identity systems may also have significant implications for insurance underwriting, infrastructure risk assessment, and capital markets that finance infrastructure assets.

Insurance carriers, lenders, and infrastructure investors frequently rely on fragmented documentation when evaluating asset condition, lifecycle risk, and operational history.

Without a persistent infrastructure identity framework, lifecycle documentation associated with infrastructure assets can be difficult to verify or reconstruct during underwriting reviews, property transactions, or large-scale renovation projects.

According to UMIP Inc., persistent infrastructure identity frameworks could help establish a more continuous infrastructure record across the lifecycle of assets, potentially improving transparency for insurers, asset managers, and infrastructure investors.

As infrastructure systems continue to digitize through Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, infrastructure analytics platforms, and smart infrastructure monitoring technologies, the presence of an underlying Infrastructure Identity Layer may become increasingly important for connecting lifecycle data across the built environment.

A New Category of Digital Infrastructure

The global built environment including residential real estate, commercial buildings, and infrastructure systems represents an estimated $580 trillion in global asset value.

According to research from UMIP Inc., digital infrastructure services built around persistent infrastructure identity frameworks could represent a potential $500 billion global technology category over time.

As the infrastructure sector continues to digitize, identity frameworks capable of maintaining lifecycle continuity across infrastructure assets may become increasingly important for improving transparency, operational efficiency, and risk management across the built environment.

"The infrastructure industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation," said Trevor Vick.

"But without a persistent identity layer for infrastructure assets, much of the data generated across these systems remains fragmented."

"Persistent Infrastructure Identity provides the foundation that allows lifecycle infrastructure data to remain connected to the asset itself."

