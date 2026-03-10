Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) Issuance Standard v1.1 Released as National Infrastructure Identity Registry Initiative Begins Covering 160 Million U.S. Structures

UMIP Establishes Foundational Registry and Initiates National Issuance of Persistent Infrastructure Identity Numbers for the Built Environment

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) Issuance Standard v1.1 has been released as a national infrastructure identity registry initiative begins incorporating approximately 160 million addressable structures across the United States.

The initiative establishes the Foundational Persistent Infrastructure Identity Registry, initiating the issuance process for Persistent Infrastructure Identity Numbers (PIIDs) a new identifier framework designed to provide buildings and infrastructure assets with a permanent digital identity across their lifecycle.

UMIP introduced the Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) framework to establish a universal identity system for buildings and infrastructure assets, enabling information generated across design, construction, insurance, operations, and long-term asset management systems to remain connected to the same structure over time.

The Foundational Persistent Infrastructure Identity Registry represents the first coordinated effort to establish persistent identity for the built environment and serves as the initial issuance authority for PIIDs.

The registry initiative begins with the incorporation of approximately 160 million addressable structures across the United States, forming the initial foundation of an emerging infrastructure identity layer for the built world.

Today, information associated with buildings is typically fragmented across numerous independent systems including architectural design platforms, construction documentation systems, municipal permitting systems, insurance risk engineering records, and facility management software. As infrastructure assets change ownership and technology systems evolve over time, the continuity of this information is frequently lost or difficult to reconcile.

As infrastructure systems have become increasingly digital, the absence of a persistent identity framework has emerged as a structural limitation across the built environment. Persistent Infrastructure Identity introduces the identity layer required to enable interoperability across infrastructure data systems.

"The built environment generates enormous volumes of data across the lifecycle of physical assets, yet most buildings lack a persistent identity capable of maintaining continuity across decades of change," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. "Persistent Infrastructure Identity introduces the identity framework required for infrastructure assets to maintain continuity across the systems that design, construct, insure, operate, and maintain buildings."

Persistent identity systems have historically transformed industries by enabling interoperability and long-term asset traceability. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) provide identity for automobiles across manufacturing, ownership, insurance, and regulatory systems, while IP addressing systems provide identity for devices across the internet. Persistent Infrastructure Identity introduces the same concept of permanent identity to buildings and infrastructure assets.

By establishing a consistent identity layer for physical infrastructure, the PIID framework is designed to allow lifecycle information associated with infrastructure assets to remain connected to the same structure across decades of ownership changes, system upgrades, operational transitions, and evolving digital systems.

As the infrastructure identity registry expands, Persistent Infrastructure Identity is expected to support the integration of lifecycle information associated with infrastructure assets, including construction documentation, inspection records, infrastructure system upgrades, maintenance history, insurance risk engineering data, and operational records generated throughout the lifespan of a structure.

Industry research indicates that fragmented building records and disconnected lifecycle data systems contribute to significant inefficiencies across the global built environment, often described as the Infrastructure Identity Gap. Persistent Infrastructure Identity is intended to establish the foundational identity framework required to enable interoperability across the systems that design, construct, insure, operate, and maintain infrastructure assets.

While the initial issuance initiative focuses on existing structures within the United States, the Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework has been designed to support identity issuance for infrastructure assets globally as the infrastructure identity registry expands over time.

UMIP will continue working with infrastructure stakeholders, insurers, asset owners, technology providers, and industry organizations to advance the Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and expand the infrastructure identity registry supporting the built environment.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity represents a foundational step toward establishing a global identity framework for physical infrastructure assets, enabling buildings and infrastructure systems to maintain persistent identity across their entire lifecycle.

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP introduced the Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) framework to establish the identity layer required for the built environment. The company is focused on advancing infrastructure identity standards and registries designed to enable interoperability across the systems that design, construct, insure, operate, and maintain infrastructure assets.

