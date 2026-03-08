Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) Issuance Standard v1.0 Released

UMIP Inc. publishes the first formal issuance standard for persistent digital identity of physical infrastructure assets

DALLAS, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Vick, founder of UMIP Inc. and author of the Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) framework, today announced the release of Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) Issuance Standard v1.0, the first formal specification outlining how globally unique persistent identifiers can be issued for physical infrastructure assets.

The standard defines the structure, issuance methodology, and lifecycle framework for Persistent Infrastructure Identity identifiers, establishing the foundational rules for assigning a persistent digital identity to infrastructure assets such as buildings, transportation systems, utilities, and industrial facilities.

The release of the PIID Issuance Standard represents a significant milestone in the development of a persistent identity layer for the built environment.

Modern infrastructure systems increasingly rely on digital tools across design, construction, operations, and risk management. However, the physical infrastructure assets themselves have historically lacked a persistent digital identifier capable of linking information across systems and decades of operation.

The Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework was introduced to address this structural gap by assigning each infrastructure asset a globally unique identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle continuity across multiple platforms and ownership transitions.

The PIID Issuance Standard v1.0 establishes the foundational guidelines for how these identifiers are generated, issued, and maintained.

The specification includes:

• Persistent identifier structure

• Infrastructure asset lifecycle states

• Issuance governance principles

• Registry validation and continuity mechanisms

• Identity interoperability considerations

"Persistent Infrastructure Identity establishes the identity layer for physical infrastructure assets," said Trevor Vick, author of the PIID framework and founder of UMIP Inc. "The PIID Issuance Standard provides the foundational structure required to assign persistent identifiers that remain associated with infrastructure assets across their lifecycle."

The standard is designed to support the development of infrastructure systems capable of referencing persistent identifiers across design systems, construction platforms, operational environments, and risk management systems.

The first Persistent Infrastructure Identity has already been issued through a working prototype of the UMIP Infrastructure Identity Registry, demonstrating the practical implementation of the framework and issuance methodology.

UMIP Inc. developed the initial registry prototype to support the issuance and validation of Persistent Infrastructure Identity identifiers as outlined in the PIID framework and issuance standard.

The publication of PIID Issuance Standard v1.0 represents an early step toward establishing a persistent identity framework for infrastructure assets across the global infrastructure ecosystem.

The full Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and white paper are available at:

https://www.umipinc.com/persistent-infrastructure-identity

About Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID)

Persistent Infrastructure Identity (PIID) is a globally unique, persistent digital identifier assigned to a physical infrastructure asset that enables lifecycle continuity across systems, ownership transitions, and operational history.

The framework introduces a persistent identity layer designed to connect infrastructure information generated across design, construction, operational, and risk management systems.

To learn more about the Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and read the full documentation, visit:

https://www.umipinc.com/persistent-infrastructure-identity

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP Inc. (Unified Modular Infrastructure Platform) is a technology company focused on developing infrastructure identity and lifecycle continuity systems for the built environment.

The company's work centers on enabling persistent infrastructure identity frameworks designed to support long-term digital continuity and interoperability for physical infrastructure assets.

