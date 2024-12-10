Buildots and Samet Corporation Collaborate to Enhance Construction Efficiency by Using AI on The Novus, Durham's Tallest Residential Building

Developed by Austin Lawrence Partners in partnership with Global Holdings Management Group, The Novus is redefining the city's skyline

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI construction leader Buildots has announced that, in collaboration with Samet, its technology is being utilized on Durham's most high-profile construction project, set to become the tallest residential building in one of America's fastest-growing cities. The Novus , a luxury residential project in downtown Durham's Five Points district, is being developed by Austin Lawrence Partners in partnership with Global Holdings Management Group.

With Buildots' detailed AI-driven progress-tracking and predictive analytics, Samet is using the technology to help anticipate and mitigate potential delays, improve schedule adherence, and enhance overall project efficiency and transparency on The Novus (Credit: LS3P Architects).

With detailed AI-driven progress-tracking and predictive analytics, the Buildots platform is helping Samet anticipate and mitigate potential delays, improve schedule adherence, and enhance overall project efficiency and transparency.

Designed by the award-winning architect firm LS3P, the 670,000 sq. ft., 27-story mixed-use development features 54 for-sale condominiums and 188 rental apartments, as well as five levels of parking. The upscale condos and apartments at The Novus will showcase unique architectural and interior design, ushering a fresh paradigm of luxury living into the heart of one of the Southeast's fastest growing metros.

The Novus project is ambitious in the scope and diversity of amenities including a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool, steam room, hot and cold plunge tubs, spa suite, treatment centers, pickleball court, yoga area, putting green, as well as a dog run with a coffee and grooming station. Social spaces include a lounge, barbecues, bar, outdoor movie screen, fitness center, golf simulator, game room, coworking space and conference rooms. A private clubroom packed with luxury amenities is also being built on the top floor.

"At Samet, we're committed to utilizing innovative technologies to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in our projects," said Tyler Kelly, Senior Vice President of Operations, Raleigh. "Implementing Buildots on The Novus project allows us unprecedented control and visibility. The insights we gain are instrumental in enhancing our quality control processes and avoiding delays, ultimately benefiting our clients and the future residents of this landmark project. It's the ultimate collaboration tool."

The Novus is the third project on which Samet and Buildots are collaborating, and the second project with Global Holdings on which the technology has been implemented. The first, Anagram Columbus Circle in New York City, recently achieved its fully-leased milestone.

"Joining forces with leaders like Samet, Austin Lawrence Partners and Global Holdings on this iconic addition to Durham's skyline demonstrates how this type of strategic cross-stakeholder collaboration can help ensure that complex projects like The Novus are delivered efficiently and to the highest standards," said Buildots co-founder and CEO Roy Danon. "It's an honor to be a part of this landmark project, as we continue to expand our presence across the country, working with some of America's premiere builders and developers."

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America, the UK and EMEA.

About Samet Corporation

Samet is a commercial contractor and real estate development firm exceeding clients' expectations across a broad range of markets since 1961. The company's project portfolio includes numerous educational, industrial, office, healthcare, retail, multi-unit residential, and civic facilities. Recently ranked #13 on the Engineering News and Record Southeast Top Contractors and the largest general contractor in North Carolina, Samet is headquartered in Greensboro, with offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Savannah, and Wilmington. To learn more visit www.sametcorp.com.

About Austin Lawrence Partners

Austin Lawrence Partners (ALP) is a nationally recognized, privately owned real estate development firm with more than 35 years of experience in real estate acquisition, development, property management, asset management, research, interior design, marketing, and sales. With offices in both Durham, NC and Aspen, CO, ALP has developed a diverse portfolio of over 30 assets totaling over 3 million square feet, including more than 2,000 multi-family units, across the United States. While specializing in multi-family residential, ALP has experience in development across multiple asset classes including hospitality, single-family, office, retail, land development/subdivision, historic preservation, and mixed-use. For more information, please visit http://www.austinlawrencepartners.com .

About Global Holdings Management Group

Global Holdings Management Group is an international alliance of real estate asset management and investment advisory companies operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It exclusively develops, advises and manages the real estate assets of Global Holdings Group – which was founded by its Chairman Eyal Ofer – across its residential, commercial and hotel portfolios in these geographies. The current portfolio consists of over 10 million square feet of real estate, comprising over 120 properties and over 1,500 hotel rooms.

