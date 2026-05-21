North American construction heavyweights from STO and Énska join Buildots advisory board

Greg Dunkle (COO, STO Building Group) and Tim Coldwell (former President, Chandos) bring years of frontline construction experience and the operator depth needed to scale construction intelligence

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, the global construction intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of major North American construction industry leaders to its advisory board. The new additions are Greg Dunkle, COO of STO Building Group and Tim Coldwell, CEO of Énska and former President of Chandos.

New Buildots advisory board members Greg Dunkle and Tim Coldwell

The move comes as Buildots establishes construction intelligence as an operational standard for predictability and efficiency across the entire industry. The new additions join existing advisors Mark Tant, consultant and former Managing Director of Wates Construction and Peter Trollope, President of Global Occupier Solutions at Newmark and former Global Head of Project Management Advisory at CBRE.

"The construction industry has accepted that AI is here to stay. The real question is who will lead that transition responsibly, at scale across entire enterprises," said Roy Danon, Co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "What Greg and Tim bring, alongside Mark and Peter, is irreplaceable: hard-won judgment and expertise honed over hundreds of projects and billions of dollars of work. That operator depth is how we'll keep widening the gap between construction intelligence and everything else calling itself construction tech."

Together, the board now includes some of the most senior construction industry figures spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and beyond. The group combines decades of frontline experience across general contracting, CM services, mission-critical data center delivery, and large-scale residential and commercial development:

Greg Dunkle is the Chief Operating Officer of STO Building Group, the New York-headquartered family of construction companies. This family of builders has 14 operating companies, including multiple Structure Tone offices, Pavarini, Layton, LF Driscoll, BCCi, Abbott, Govan Brown, RC Andersen, Pavarini McGovern, and Ajax. STOBG has over 5,700 employees in 54 offices across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. Greg brings more than 35 years of design, development and construction experience, including 22 years at Gilbane Building Company and a senior executive role at Tutor Perini. He also serves on the national executive board of the ACE Mentor Program.





is the Chief Operating Officer of STO Building Group, the New York-headquartered family of construction companies. This family of builders has 14 operating companies, including multiple Structure Tone offices, Pavarini, Layton, LF Driscoll, BCCi, Abbott, Govan Brown, RC Andersen, Pavarini McGovern, and Ajax. STOBG has over 5,700 employees in 54 offices across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. Greg brings more than 35 years of design, development and construction experience, including 22 years at Gilbane Building Company and a senior executive role at Tutor Perini. He also serves on the national executive board of the ACE Mentor Program. Tim Coldwell is a husband, dad and Mohawk entrepreneur. Tim is a member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and the President and CEO of the Énska group of companies. As the largest Indigenous development manager in Canada, Énska is building a future where Nations own the projects that shape North America. Prior to launching Énska, Tim was with Chandos for over 20 years, where his vision was instrumental in taking the company national by leveraging the firm's leadership in modern methods of construction. He has been recognized as a Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year and was one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40®. Tim is an alumnus of the Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference and has been named one of Construction's Most Influential People and one of the Most Influential People in Ontario Real Estate.

Quotes

"At STO Building Group, we've seen what Buildots delivers on real projects. The platform gives operators the intelligence they need at the project level, and just as importantly, it's becoming a catalyst for the kind of data standardization that lets a multi-company organization like ours actually learn and improve at scale." – Greg Dunkle

"Construction productivity has been falling at roughly the rate of inflation for sixty years. My view is that the single greatest opportunity to reverse this trend is by harnessing the power of data to inform leadership decisions. Owners across Canada are now using the Prime Contractor's track record on productivity to make buying decisions. Buildots is uniquely positioned to help capture this opportunity, and I can't wait to help shape what comes next." – Tim Coldwell

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues, to drive operational excellence worldwide.

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SOURCE Buildots