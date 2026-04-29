BuildSubmarines.com and RFK Racing Bring Hands-On STEM Learning to the Talladega Fan Zone

TALLADEGA, Ala., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildSubmarines.com, in collaboration with RFK Racing and the Talladega No. 60 car, is bringing hands-on STEM learning to the Talladega Fan Zone through interactive activities designed to connect students and families to real-world careers in manufacturing, engineering and skilled trades. Through this effort, students and families will explore automotive manufacturing concepts and participate in interactive STEM activities that connect classroom learning to real-world careers. Through this collaboration, students and families will explore automotive manufacturing concepts and participate in interactive STEM activities that connect classroom learning to real-world careers.

NASCAR car sponsored by BuildSubmarines.com

This work is part of Learning Blade's ongoing partnership with the Submarine Industrial Base Program Office to expand awareness of advanced manufacturing, engineering, and skilled workforce pathways critical to national security and economic growth—brought to life through hands-on, career-connected experiences in missions such as Assemble the Fleet, Building Submarines, and Car Manufacturing.

At the event, attendees will engage in Learning Blade's mission-based activities centered on automotive manufacturing and engineering, including a hands-on car-building experience that highlights design, production, and problem-solving. Students will also explore naval manufacturing through a hands-on Cartesian diver experiment featured in the Beneath the Waves mission.

"Early exposure to hands-on learning helps students discover their passions while building the future workforce," said Dr. Carrie Curtis, education workforce lead for the Submarine Industrial Base Program Office. "Through Learning Blade, students can see how classroom learning connects directly to high-demand careers in manufacturing and engineering."

Learning Blade continues to connect students to real-world career pathways by making STEM learning relevant, engaging, and accessible across Alabama. Learning Blade is fully funded statewide in Alabama through the Alabama State Department of Education, Office of Career and Technical Education, providing students in grades 5–9 with access to STEM, computer science, and career exploration resources at no cost to schools or districts. Click here to see if Learning Blade is funded in your state learningblade.com/states.

About BuildSubmarines.com

BuildSubmarines.com is the national platform created to help people find careers in maritime manufacturing- the skilled work that powers the Navy's next generation of ships and submarines. The site connects candidates with thousands of career opportunities and includes an education hub for K-12 educators, as well as a training page for individuals looking to learn a trade skill. BuildSubmarines.com also partners with government, industry, and educational institutions to highlight the critical need for workforce in supporting the U.S. Navy's national defense efforts. For more information, visit www.BuildSubmarines.com.

About Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning

Learning Blade is a part of Pearson Career Ready and provides online tools that introduce students in grades 5–9 to STEM, computer science, and career opportunities through interactive lessons. In Alabama, Learning Blade is fully funded statewide through the Alabama State Department of Education, Office of Career and Technical Education, ensuring access for all schools and districts. Aligned with academic standards and designed to spark early-career interest, Learning Blade's resources help students envision themselves in high-demand, high-wage careers. Teachers and schools can learn more at www.learningblade.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Campbell

VP of Marketing

eDynamic Learning

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SOURCE eDynamic Learning