Learning Blade Celebration Connects Massachusetts Students to Submarine Industrial Base Opportunities: Student Innovation Takes Center Stage at Chelsea High School

CHELSEA, Mass., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, educators, and leaders from across Massachusetts gathered at Chelsea High School for a Learning Blade Celebration Event highlighting hands-on, career-connected learning through Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning. The event showcased student engagement with Learning Blade's Assemble the Fleet and Beneath the Waves missions, which introduces learners to careers in advanced manufacturing, maritime engineering, and naval architecture.

Students learning at the Massachusetts Learning Blade celebration event. Students learning about Learning Blade at the Massachusetts celebration event.

Developed with support from the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program Office, these missions connect classroom learning to real-world workforce pathways critical to national security and economic growth. Through interactive, project-based experiences, students explore logistics, supply chain systems, and the design and construction of submarines and naval vessels.

During the event, guests experienced a student-led showcase, where learners presented their work through hands-on stations tied to each mission. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with students, ask questions, and see how classroom experiences translate into future career pathways. School and district leaders also highlighted the impact of career-connected learning in preparing students for high-demand careers.

The event brought together education, industry, and workforce development leaders from across the state, reflecting a shared commitment to building strong talent pipelines and expanding access to meaningful career exploration opportunities for students.

Learning Blade is made accessible to schools across Massachusetts through support from the SIB Program Office, ensuring students in grades 5–9 can access more than 500 interactive lessons focused on STEM, computer science, and career exploration. By integrating real-world applications into classroom instruction, Learning Blade helps students build awareness of high-demand, high-wage career opportunities while developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

"Providing students with early exposure to hands-on, career-connected learning is essential to building a strong future workforce," said John Graning, New England Lead for the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program Office. "Through partnerships like this, students in Massachusetts are gaining meaningful insight into the industries and technologies that support our nation's economic strength and security."

The Learning Blade Student Showcase Event offers a dynamic look at how students are connecting education to future careers, demonstrating the power of partnerships between education, industry, and government to drive meaningful learning experiences.

About the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program Office

The Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program Office helps strengthen the network of companies, workers and technologies needed to build and maintain U.S. Navy submarines. The office invests in three key areas: expanding the supplier base, growing the skilled workforce and advancing manufacturing technologies that improve submarine production and sustainment. Through these efforts, the SIB Program Office helps ensure the Navy has the industrial capacity needed to deliver and maintain the submarines required for national defense.

About Learning Blade, Powered by eDynamic Learning

Learning Blade is a part of Pearson Career Ready and provides online tools that introduce students in grades 5–9 to STEM, computer science, and career opportunities through interactive lessons. Aligned with academic standards and designed to spark early career interest, Learning Blade helps students envision themselves in high-demand, high-wage careers. Teachers and schools can learn more at www.learningblade.com

Media Contact:

Jordan Campbell

VP of Marketing

eDynamic Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE eDynamic Learning