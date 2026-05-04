Ready for Industry Certifications: Earn Tier 1-Recognized Status on Tennessee Statewide Industry Credential List

Healthcare, Construction, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Logistics approved for 2026-27 list

Ready for Industry certifications expand access to employer-validated, stackable microcredentials that bridge the gap between education and the workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for Industry® (RFI) today announced that its certifications in Healthcare, Construction, Information Technology, Manufacturing, and Logistics have been approved as Tier 1-Recognized and will be included on the 2026-27 Tennessee Statewide Industry Credential List.

This Tier 1-Recognized designation confirms that RFI NOCTI credentials meet Tennessee's standards for industry-recognized credentials. Inclusion on the statewide list will help ensure students across Tennessee have access to validated credentials that support strong postsecondary and career pathways, helping prepare learners for in-demand occupations.

The curriculum was developed in the heart of Chattanooga. Ready for Industry is fully funded and available across four states: Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, and Kentucky. As well as, has several pilot programs currently underway in Texas, Ohio, Virginia, and California. Users include high schools, community and technical colleges, American Job Centers, and other workforce organizations, including Goodwill Industries.

Ready for Industry is part of the Pearson Career Ready: eDynamic Learning product line, a leader in career and technical education curriculum for over 15 years.

"We are honored that Tennessee has recognized Ready for Industry at Tier 1," said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning. "This approval reflects our work with employers to define the knowledge, core competencies and essential skills that matter on the job. RFI provides a clear, measurable pathway for learners through stackable microcredentials and a nationally recognized microcredential that employers trust. Our focus remains on expanding access and improving outcomes for learners so they can move into careers that strengthen local and state economies."

Ready for Industry welcomes additional certification submissions and stands ready to support school districts, career and technical education programs, and employers with implementation and reporting guidance. For more information or to discuss next steps, please contact Simone Smith and RFI Team at [email protected].

For Information Contact:

Jordan Campbell, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

About Ready for Industry

Ready for Industry is an employer-aligned curriculum with a nationally recognized microcredential that bridges the gap between education and the workforce. RFI educates learners by providing employer-validated knowledge, core competencies, essential skills and job readiness through stackable microcredentials and measurable outcomes. Developed by Thinking Media founders Dr. Dane and Sheila Boyington in Chattanooga, RFI supports workforce and economic development and prepares learners for career success.

About eDynamic Learning

Founded by a classroom teacher, eDynamic Learning (eDL) aims to empower educators with accessible resources for all learners to guide students on their journey to life after graduation. eDL is dedicated to supporting both teachers and programs that facilitate student exploration of interests, career options, and skill acquisition through Career and Technical Education (CTE). eDL prioritizes quality and the development of vital life readiness skills, including interpersonal communication and financial literacy. eDL's commitment to fostering exploration starts early, with resources tailored to middle school students. eDL's rich courseware catalog and Learning Blade resource, supplemental mission-based lessons, have a proven track record of expanding STEM, computer science, and career interest and awareness.

SOURCE eDynamic Learning