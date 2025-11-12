Built by Creators, for Creators: Insta360 Introduces Four New Premium Videography Bundles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today introduced four new videography bundlesfor Insta360Ace Pro 2, co-engineered with Leica. These kits were shaped by how creators actually shoot: fast setups, distinctive looks, and tools that keep you in the moment as your story unfolds.

"With help from Leica, we've redefined the action camera. It's no longer just for capturing thrilling action sports—it has become a creative tool for serious photography." said Max Richter Co-Founder & VP Marketing.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Videography Bundles Key Visual

For the past five years, Insta360's partnership with Leica has grown alongside a global creator community. Street vloggers, mountain filmmakers, festival documenters, and first-time storytellers have used Insta360 Ace Pro 2 to turn everyday scenes into shareable moments. The new bundles build on that feedback with pro-level control, Leica color science in camera, and accessories that match real workflows.

These bundles were recently unveiled at an exclusive event at Leica's HQ, where top creators had the chance to experience the latest products firsthand and celebrate the ongoing partnership between Insta360 and Leica.

What's New at a Glance

Xplorer Grip Pro Kit:

This upgraded grip provides tactile 1–2× slide zoom, exposure control, quick mode switching, and an integrated battery for extended shooting sessions. Pocket Printer:

Compatible with Insta360 Ace Pro 2, this portable printer—the first made for an action camera—delivers instant, memorable keepsakes from any moment. Premium Lenses :

: Discover new , , and lenses for versatile street, portrait, landscape, and macro photography. New Leica Color Profiles : Access the new Leica Eternal and Leica B&W High Contrast profiles, alongside the existing Leica Natural and Leica Vivid.

: Access the new and profiles, alongside the existing and Film-Style Aesthetics : Try the new Retro Neon and Vintage Vacation in-camera filters for stylized results without heavy grading.

: Try the new and in-camera filters for stylized results without heavy grading. Firmware Update for All Users: Every Insta360 Ace Pro 2 owner gets access to the new Leica Color Profiles and Film Filters as part of the new update (V2.0.3). Download from our official website , or through the Insta360 app.

Xplorer Pro Bundle: Shoot with Precision. Shoot like a Pro.

Price: $518.99

Including: Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Dual Battery) and Xplorer Grip Pro Kit.

The Xplorer Pro Bundle is crafted for photography and videography enthusiasts, urban travelers, and adventure seekers who want creativity and convenience on the go. By enhancing handheld controls and enabling on-the-go charging, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 becomes the ideal companion for street photography, vlogging, and everyday moments. With a Leica SUMMARIT lens, Leica color profiles, Dual AI Chip, leading low-light performance, a 2.5-inch flip touchscreen, and FlowState Stabilization, this portable setup delivers premium image quality and creative flexibility. It empowers creators to capture their vision anywhere, with ease and style.

Flash Print Bundle: Instant Prints, Anywhere.

Price: $579.99

Including: Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Dual Battery), Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Pocket Printer, Flip Screen Hood, and Classic Leather Case.

The Flash Print Bundle is built for young creators and trendsetters who want instant, playful content creation without heavy gear. It includes the first Pocket Printer made for action cameras*, enabling quick printing and sharing with Leica watermarks directly from the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 or through the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit for added control. Powered by Leica imaging and stylish accessories, this bundle offers an interactive, flexible way to capture and share your story wherever inspiration strikes.

*Refers to the first portable printer designed for action cameras, as of November 12, 2025.

Videography Bundle Limited Edition: Collect, Create, Express.

Price: $604.99

Including: Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, and Cinematic Lens.

The Videography Bundle Limited Edition is tailored for creators who appreciate artistry, classic aesthetics, and a streamlined setup. Housed in a custom-designed box, it combines exclusivity and professional appeal with a minimalist approach. The bundle features a Cinematic Lens, delivering a film-like, cinematic look directly from the camera. A thoughtfully curated setup with one lens offers refined simplicity and portability—ideal for creative storytellers seeking distinct style and mood without extra clutter.

Ultimate Videography Bundle: Professional, Complete, Flagship.

Price: $739.99

Including: Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, Cinematic Lens, Close-Up Lens, and Ultra Wide Lens.

The Ultimate Videography Bundle is designed for creators looking for a complete, versatile kit for any project—from travel to passion work. Featuring three premium lenses, this bundle maximizes creative possibilities with Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera. Each lens supports a different shooting style, unlocking new ways to create. With support from Leica expertise and advanced color profiles, this bundle encourages you to explore fresh perspectives, achieve cinematic results, and unlock new storytelling dimensions.

Xplorer Pro Bundle Available Now

These bundles reinforce Insta360 Ace Pro 2 as a versatile, professional, and premium camera system, marking its evolution from hardcore action shooting to everyday photography and cinematic storytelling. The Xplorer Pro Bundle is priced at $518.99, the Videography Bundle Limited Edition at $604.99, the Ultimate Videography Bundle at $739.99, and the Flash Print Bundle at $579.99. All four new videography bundles will be released together on November 12, and the Xplorer Pro Bundle is already available for purchase on our official website .To learn more about these bundles and check availability in your region, visit our official website.

In addition to our exciting new bundles, we're thrilled to introduce the Insta360 Vision Awards Supported by Leica, running from November 18 to February 28, 2026. Submit content shot on any camera for your chance to win Leica cameras, Insta360 products, and cash prizes. Click here to learn more.

Meet Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Videography Bundles – Cinematic Filmmaking in 8K:

https://youtu.be/3ioGGM71c7k?si=CNIJA0mQxJxIN552

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the pocket-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

