Insta360 and Marc Márquez reunite for X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 is proud to announce Insta360 X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition, the latest in our partnership with MotoGP legend and nine-time world champion Marc Márquez.

This limited-edition Insta360 X5 was made to celebrate Marc Márquez's comeback championship win in the 2025 MotoGP season and first revealed to the public at EICMA, the most important trade fair event in the motorcycle industry. It combines our cutting-edge technology with Márquez's indomitable spirit to create the ultimate 360 camera for those who live every moment of their rides.

Insta360 X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition

"The skill and boldness Marc displayed to win this MotoGP World Championship were unparalleled, and we created Insta360 X5 MM93 2025 Edition not just to commemorate that victory, but to embody his racing spirit and give users the tools to tell their own world-class stories." — Max Richter, Insta360 VP of Marketing

This edition of X5 is emblazoned with Marquez's More Than a Number slogan, has a new MM93-themed exit screen, comes with a customized protective pouch and stickers, and is housed in a special Márquez Red packaging that delivers a unique unboxing experience fit for a champion. Alongside the X5 itself are all the accessories you'll need to start making road movies: a Heavy Duty Clamp and a new Crab Clamp that can be combined and attached to your bike for rock-solid high-speed stability, an Action Invisible Selfie Stick to get those impossible third-person shots, and a 128GB microSD card that can hold hours of 360 footage.

The X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition also includes a free 12-month subscription to the Insta360+ Champion Cloud Album. See exclusive clips of Marc Márquez hitting the track in 360, and upload your own to the 1TB storage for the easiest way to store, edit, and share your own 360 ride videos.

Insta360 X5 takes our flagship series in an even bolder direction with dual 1/1.28" sensors that are 144% larger than X4, a Triple AI Chip system for faster, sharper image processing, and the new PureVideo Mode, which ensures low-light footage is bright and vibrant. This means you can capture full 360 8K30fps footage anytime—perfect for burning rubber through neon streets at night or exploring coastal highways with the sun breaking over the horizon. As always, FlowState stabilization keeps everything smooth, guaranteeing cinematic shots on bumpy roads and in tight turns.

There's no need to worry about taking such an advanced camera on your rides—this 360 camera is made for adventure. It's built rugged, waterproof, and has a huge 2400mAh battery that can shoot for a marathon 208 minutes. And if you do crash out, X5 features tough, replaceable lenses. These are already 100% stronger than those on X4 and, if the worst happens and they do get cracked or scratched, you can swap them out yourself in moments and get back in the saddle.

Marc is so thrilled by this collaboration that he recorded a special video, which was broadcast at Insta360's booth at EICMA. In it, he described this version of X5 as being "created with the same passion, technology, and strength that led us to the title" and that he is very proud to be working with Insta360. To signify how meaningful this partnership is, X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition is limited to only 9,393 units—so don't wait, pick up yours before it's gone for good.

Insta360 X5 MM93 2025 Championship Edition is available now on the Insta360 Store, Amazon, and select retailers, launching at a discounted price of US$699.99, then retailing for US$769.99 from January 2, 2026.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

About the Think Bold Fund: https://www.insta360.com/ThinkBoldFund

Read our blog: https://www.insta360.com/blog

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insta360

Follow us on X: https://x.com/insta360

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Follow us on TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@insta360_official

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

SOURCE Insta360