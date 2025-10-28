Insta360 X4 Air: New Ultralight 8K 360 Camera for Life on the Move

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 is excited to announce Insta360 X4 Air, the newest addition to its acclaimed X Series. Compact, ultralight (165g), and packed with flagship-level features, including Emmy® Award-winning 360 technology, X4 Air brings 8K 360 video and AI-powered simplicity to creators who want to capture life as it truly happens: spontaneous and authentic.

A New Chapter

Introducing Insta360 X4 Air Insta360 X4 Air

For over five generations, Insta360's X Series has set the benchmark for 360 imaging, combining intuitive design, refined image quality, and powerful software that make immersive storytelling accessible to anyone. X4 Air carries that legacy forward, redefining portability and creative freedom.

Weighing just 165 grams, X4 Air is Insta360's lightest-ever 8K 360 camera. It is built for the street, the trail, and everyday use, an ideal entry point for anyone looking to explore 360 storytelling for the first time. Dual 1/1.8-inch sensors and advanced image processing capture rich 8K detail and natural colors, while a sleek, travel-friendly body slips easily into a pocket or backpack.

"X4 Air is about capturing life as it happens," said Max Richer, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. "It lets creators stay present while capturing everything around them. It's for anyone who wants to film real life without the weight or complexity—a lighter, simpler way to tell stories."

Sharper, Smarter, Smoother: Everyday Improvements That Matter

X4 Air takes everything creators loved about X4 and makes it lighter, smarter, and more intuitive. The upgrades focus on real-world performance rather than numbers, improving image quality and ease of use in every scenario.

Larger 1/1.8-inch sensors deliver crisper 8K footage with a 134% increase in pixel area per frame vs. X4, capturing better detail and more vivid color straight out of the camera. One of the biggest leaps comes from AdaptiveTone, Insta360's intelligent exposure algorithm. AdaptiveTone analyzes light from both lenses independently to balance brightness and color across the full 360 image, protecting skies and shadow detail without heavy color grading.

Working in tandem is Active HDR. Now available up to 8K30fps, it boosts dynamic range in real time for lifelike highlights and shadows, even in challenging lighting. Portrait Mode complements this by automatically detecting faces and adjusting brightness and color to deliver smooth, natural skin tones without heavy editing. And when the light fades, enhanced algorithms and noise reduction keep night shots clean and detailed, producing vivid, usable footage long after the sun sets.

Durability gets an upgrade, too. X4 Air features user-replaceable lenses with an ultra-hard optical coating that doubles drop resistance compared to X4. Lenses swap in seconds if scratched, while optional lens guards add protection without glare. Waterproof to 49 feet (15 meters) and equipped with Insta360's leading FlowState Stabilization and 360° Horizon Lock, X4 Air is ready for any adventure.

Portability Meets Performance

X4 Air blurs the line between everyday tool and professional camera. While X5 remains the flagship for creators who demand the highest image quality, X4 Air brings many of its best features to a compact, travel-ready design. Both sport 8K30fps 360 video, replaceable lenses, and a built-in wind guard, but X4 Air does it in a 165-gram body designed for movement and ease.

Where X5 is engineered for precision, X4 Air is made for freedom. It's lighter, easier to handle, and compatible with most X5 accessories. For creators who want pro results without the bulk, X4 Air offers the ideal balance of performance and portability.

Your All-in-One Creative Companion

Real life doesn't pause for perfect framing, and neither does X4 Air. Its dual fisheye lenses capture every angle, so you can stay in the moment while the camera records it all. Later, you can easily reframe footage in the Insta360 app to uncover new perspectives and share moments you didn't even know you caught.

Designed to replace an entire kit, X4 Air lets you film sweeping 360 views, immersive 4K60fps POVs, smooth walk-and-talk vlogs, and dynamic drone-like shots with the Invisible Selfie Stick—without the bulk or setup. For added flexibility, InstaFrame Mode records both a shareable flat video and a full 360 version simultaneously, so you can post immediately and still have complete freedom to re-edit later.

Smarter Control, Simpler Shooting

X4 Air is built to keep creators in the moment, with intelligent tools that make capturing easier than ever. Twist to Shoot lets you start or stop recording with a twist of the selfie stick, no need to fumble for buttons or screens. Gesture Control recognizes quick hand signals for taking photos or videos—ideal for group shots or when the camera's mounted out of reach. And with Voice Control, you can command the camera hands-free so you never have to break focus or stop the action.

Whether you're skiing, cycling, or simply recording with friends, X4 Air makes shooting effortless, giving you full creative control even when your hands are busy.

Effortless Editing, Instant Sharing

360 footage once meant hours of complex editing. With X4 Air, it takes minutes—or less. The Insta360 app turns raw 360 footage into dynamic, polished clips using AI-powered tools like Auto Edit, FlashCut, and AI Frame, which automatically identify highlights, apply transitions, and sync footage to music. Preset Perspectives let creators export perfectly framed videos in seconds, no manual reframing required.

X4 Air also integrates seamlessly with brands like Apple, Garmin, and HUAWEI, syncing location, movement, and performance data directly into your videos. Whether tracking your morning ride or a city run, your stats stay in sync across devices, making it easier than ever to tell the full story.

With Insta360+, the integrated cloud service, creators can back up footage automatically, edit from any device, and share their favorite moments instantly via a customizable link. Interactive 360 playback lets friends, family, and followers explore scenes as if they were there with you. Footage stays safe and ready to share, whether from your phone, tablet, or desktop. For a limited time, every X4 Air purchase includes a free one-year Insta360+ subscription with 200GB of storage.

For Every Creator, Everywhere

X4 Air is built for creators who want to capture more and carry less: travelers, vloggers, parents, athletes, and anyone who sees the world as a story waiting to be told. It balances simplicity for first-time users with the features and performance creators demand.

Insta360 X4 Air will be available starting October 28 in Graphite Black and Arctic White from store.insta360.com, Amazon, and select retailers, with US and Canada availability coming soon. The Standard Bundle retails for US$399.99, while the Starter Bundle, including a 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick, Lens Cap, and extra Battery, is priced at US$439.99. Both include a complimentary one-year Insta360+ subscription for a limited time.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

About the Think Bold Fund: https://www.insta360.com/ThinkBoldFund

Read our blog: https://www.insta360.com/blog

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insta360

Follow us on X: https://x.com/insta360

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Follow us on TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@insta360_official

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

SOURCE Insta360