Built by Nature to award €500,000 in first global prize focused on biobased construction materials

News provided by

Built by Nature

15 Nov, 2023, 19:01 ET

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built by Nature, a network and grant-making fund, has announced a global prize totalling €500,000 to recognise innovation and stimulate scalability in the use of biobased materials such as timber, bamboo, hemp, straw, algae, and fungi in construction.

The built environment generates up to 40% of the world's greenhouse gases, and the increased use of sustainably sourced timber and renewable biobased materials offers a tangible, realistic solution to address climate change through decarbonisation of our cities and buildings.

Continue Reading
Built by Nature, a network and grant-making fund, will award a total of €500,000 (a Grand Prize of €250,000) in the first global prize focused on biobased construction materials -- to recognise innovation and stimulate scalability in the use of materials such as timber, bamboo, hemp, straw, algae, and fungi in construction. The Built by Nature Prize is a global change initiative to redefine sustainable buildings and regenerate our cities.
Built by Nature, a network and grant-making fund, will award a total of €500,000 (a Grand Prize of €250,000) in the first global prize focused on biobased construction materials -- to recognise innovation and stimulate scalability in the use of materials such as timber, bamboo, hemp, straw, algae, and fungi in construction. The Built by Nature Prize is a global change initiative to redefine sustainable buildings and regenerate our cities.
Built by Nature Prize Logo
Built by Nature Prize Logo

The Built by Nature Prize aims to identify and attract biobased construction material manufacturers and their market-ready innovations from all regions and help those producers overcome barriers to mainstream market entry.

"Given the scale of urban development that is inevitable around the world over the coming decades, we simply cannot afford to build in the way we have in most of Europe for the last few hundred years. We urgently need to find innovative, renewable, low-carbon construction materials to radically reduce the embodied carbon footprint of new buildings and cities." according to Paul King, Built by Nature CEO. "Since our launch in October of 2021, Built by Nature has seen a rapid expansion of our European network to over 1,300 individuals and organisations committed to a building industry transformation and now this Prize enables us to broaden our scope and deepen our impact on a global level."

Built by Nature has awarded €3.3 million in grants to date with additional co-funding of €2.2 million toward 28 projects across Europe focused on developing solutions to overcome barriers and stimulate increased uptake of biobased materials, with a focus on mass timber.

To reflect the global scope of the Prize, the judging panel is comprised of leading experts from the built environment, architecture, finance, social value, and biomaterials from around the world. Dr Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan's first female architect and renowned for her leadership at the intersection of architecture and social justice, will serve as Honorary Advisor to the Built by Nature Prize. The Prize jury members are:

  • Arief Rabik – Chair and Founder of Bamboo Village Trust, and founder and CEO of PT Indobamboo Lestari in Indonesia.
  • Ariel Shtarkman – Managing Partner of Undivided Ventures, Founder of Orca Capital, co-Founder and Managing Director of Atom Assets.
  • Mae-ling Lokko, from Ghana and the Philippines, is Assistant Professor at Yale University's School of Architecture, specialising in agrowaste and biobased materials. 
  • Stig Hessellund -- Architect and project manager with Realdania, with a primary focus on sustainable development in the construction industry.
  • Ana Belizario is head of business development at Brazilian mass timber producer Urbem.

The prize's overall winner will receive an award of €250,000 with the criteria focusing on the demonstrated potential for significant carbon emissions reduction and benefits to nature and local communities.

Three runners-up prizes of €50,000 each will also be awarded based on the same criteria, with €100,000 in discretionary funds reserved for promising projects judged to be worthy of support.

To qualify, proposed solutions must be composed primarily of biomaterials with primary use intended for the built environment; indicate that the product can be successfully manufactured and implemented using currently available technology, and the product/service must already be in market, whether through an early-stage pilot project or openly available.

In addition to the prize money, valuable exposure and storytelling opportunities, benefits to award recipients will include introductions across Built by Nature's extensive frontrunner and partner networks for mentoring support, access to potential investors and new markets, and facilitated connections to peers facing similar challenges and opportunities around the world. By promoting public and industry awareness and education around the potential benefits and applications of the materials solutions, the winners will directly contribute to Built by Nature's vision and mission.

The deadline for applications is January 25, 2024, with final winners to be announced on June 4. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Built by Nature Prize website for full details: https://builtbn.org/prize

About Built by Nature

Built by Nature is a network and grant-making fund – backed by philanthropic funding - with a mission to accelerate the timber building transformation and a vision for a built environment that works in unison with nature. BbN supports the built environment sector's pioneering developers, architects and engineers, asset owners and managers, investors and insurers, city leaders, academics, researchers, non-profits, and policymakers in their journey to decarbonise our built environment and protect nature. The Built by Nature Fund makes grants to the teams and solutions that can increase the uptake of biobased materials and sustainable timber and improve their climate impact, overcoming the most challenging barriers. https://builtbn.org/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275670/Built_by_Nature.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276180/Built_by_Nature_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276195/Built_by_Nature_Prize_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Built by Nature décernera 500 000 € dans le cadre du premier prix mondial consacré aux matériaux de construction biosourcés

Built by Nature décernera 500 000 € dans le cadre du premier prix mondial consacré aux matériaux de construction biosourcés

Built by Nature, un réseau et un fonds de subventions, a annoncé décerner un prix mondial d'une valeur de 500 000 € pour récompenser l'innovation et...
Built by Nature otorga 500.000 € en el primer premio mundial de materiales de construcción de base biológica

Built by Nature otorga 500.000 € en el primer premio mundial de materiales de construcción de base biológica

Built by Nature, una red y un fondo de subvenciones, ha anunciado un premio global por un total de 500.000 euros para reconocer la innovación y...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.