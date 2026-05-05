Built for a Culture Burnt Out by Extremes, PVOLVE and Lauryn Bosstick Launch New Training System

A limited-edition French Blue & Bone colorway equipment collection and longevity-led training system designed for a more intentional way to build strength.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE and The Skinny Confidential founder and The Bossticks show host, Lauryn Bosstick announce the launch of the PVOLVE x Lauryn Bosstick Bundle, a limited-edition training system designed to be used alongside the Strength Evolved Series, a new four-week program on PVOLVE's platform. Together, the bundle and series create a complete system for women ready to move beyond extremes and train with intention.

The campaign unfolds as a mock therapy session, where Bosstick steps into a fictional role as Chief Strength Officer, guiding women through their “workout trauma.” Speed Speed Lauryn Bosstick and PVOLVE Founder Rachel Katzman

Rooted in PVOLVE's core pillars of strength, mobility, and stability, the bundle introduces the brand's first heavy-weight offering, finished in Bosstick's custom French Blue & Bone.

The launch arrives as more women rethink their relationship with fitness, shifting away from intensity-driven routines toward training that supports longevity, resilience, and real-life movement. This collaboration meets that shift with a system designed to deliver results now while compounding over time. It builds on PVOLVE's clinically backed method, with research showing measurable improvements in strength, balance, and functional mobility in as little as 12 weeks.

"I host a show where I talk to experts all day, and most don't translate into real life. PVOLVE does. I've used it for over seven years, through pregnancies and postpartum, and it's the system I trust. Lifting heavier has completely changed my body composition, and the focus on mobility and stability is what defines longevity and real wellness. I expect women to feel this in their own bodies. This program cuts through the noise and focuses on what actually matters: building strength, mobility, and stability in a way that works now and holds up over time," said Bosstick.

The campaign unfolds as a mock therapy session, where Bosstick steps into a fictional role as Chief Strength Officer, guiding women through their "workout trauma." Through a series of therapy-style moments, she calls out the cycle of mixed signals, burnout, and unrealistic expectations that define modern fitness culture. It introduces a more pointed perspective, cutting through the overstimulation and positioning PVOLVE as a smarter, more sustainable approach to strength. Grounded in functional movement science and clinical research, the method is designed to build strength that translates into everyday life.

"Heavier weights have always been part of the PVOLVE method, and this bundle is a natural evolution," said Dani Coleman, Vice President of Training at PVOLVE. "Strength needs evolve across every stage of life. Progressive overload is essential for preserving lean muscle, supporting bone density, and maintaining metabolic function as the body evolves."

PVOLVE x Lauryn Bosstick Bundle ($421)

A seven-piece set including PVOLVE's signature P.ball, P.band, 1.5 lb ankle weights, heavy ankle band, gliders, and new 8 lb and 15 lb weights, plus three months of streaming access to 1800+ workouts, including the Strength Evolved program. Each element is designed to support progressive strength training while building mobility and stability. The limited-edition set is finished in Bosstick's custom French Blue & Bone, with a considered, design-forward presentation that reflects the system itself.

The Strength Evolved Series

Available on PVOLVE's digital platform, the four-week program is led by Dani Coleman and Maeve McEwen and includes 14 workouts, each 35 minutes or less. Designed to integrate seamlessly into a full schedule, the program combines two core formats:

Sculpt — low-impact, controlled movement focused on total-body strength, mobility, and stability

Weight Training — progressive dumbbell training built around heavier weights

Using PVOLVE's functional method, the program trains the body in a full 360-degree approach, activating more muscles, increasing range of motion, and building strength that carries into daily life.

This collaboration reinforces a clear point of view: fitness should do more than deliver short-term results. It should support how women move, feel, and live over time. For more information visit: http://www.pvolve.com/bosstick and follow along at @pvolve.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company- built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com (http://pvolve.com/) and pvolvefranchise.com.

SOURCE Pvolve