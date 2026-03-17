PVOLVE Expands New York City Presence with New Local Ownership

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the clinically backed fitness method transforming how people build strength, mobility, and long-term body longevity, today announces a bold new chapter in New York City — one of the brand's most strategic and influential markets. This expansion marks a major milestone in PVOLVE's growth, solidifying its position as a leader in longevity-focused, functional fitness.

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Entrepreneur and wellness advocate Kristin Malta will lead PVOLVE's next phase of expansion across New York City, marking a major milestone in the brand's continued rise as a leader in longevity-focused fitness.

Malta is a certified wellness coach and founder of The Foundry, a New York-based wellness business specializing in food sensitivity testing and personalized health solutions. She first discovered PVOLVE through classes in the Hamptons and SoHo, quickly becoming an advocate for its science-backed approach to functional movement designed to help people move better, feel stronger, and protect their bodies for decades to come.

"PVOLVE aligns so naturally with my own fitness journey and wellness philosophy," said Malta. "It's not just a workout — it's a smarter way to care for your body over time. I'm incredibly excited to introduce this method to my New York community and to create a space where people can build real strength, mobility, and confidence in their bodies at every stage of life."

"New Yorkers are some of the most informed wellness consumers in the world. They're incredibly discerning — they know the difference between trends and training that's grounded in real science," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE. "That's why PVOLVE resonates so strongly here and there is no one better suited to lead this next chapter than Kristin."

PVOLVE first established its presence in New York City with the opening of its flagship corporate studio in SoHo in 2019, quickly establishing the city as one of the brand's most engaged and influential communities. Since then, the brand has continued to build momentum as consumers increasingly seek out smarter, more intentional ways to train — workouts that deliver results while supporting joint health, mobility, and sustainable performance over time.

As the conversation around fitness continues to shift toward longevity, resilience, and sustainable strength, PVOLVE has emerged as a category leader with its clinically backed method designed to help people build strong, capable bodies that last.

The brand's continued expansion in New York reflects growing demand nationwide for functional, longevity-driven fitness that delivers results without the wear and tear of traditional high-impact workouts.

For entrepreneurs looking to build community while leading the future of fitness, PVOLVE represents a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the longevity movement. To learn more about franchise opportunities please visit https://www.pvolve.com/.

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company—built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com and pvolvefranchise.com.

Contact: Danielle Crosby

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863.646.2488 x232

SOURCE Pvolve