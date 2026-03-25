PVOLVE Announces the Opening of Six New Studio Locations Across the U.S.

PVOLVE expands nationwide as demand surges for smarter, longevity-focused strength training

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the clinically backed fitness method transforming how people build strength, mobility and long-term body longevity, today announced the opening of six new studio locations across the United States. The expansion marks another major step in the brand's national growth as more consumers seek smarter, low-impact ways to build strength, move better and support their bodies for decades to come.

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The new studios bring PVOLVE to a mix of fast-growing metros and affluent, wellness-focused communities, including Charlotte's booming Sun Belt market, New York's Westchester County and Chicago's Lincoln Park—a prime city location that complements our West Loop studio while increasing awareness and convenience in one of PVOLVE's strongest markets.

Locations include:

Barrington, Rhode Island

Louisville, Kentucky (St. Matthews)

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois (Lincoln Park)

Pleasantville, New York

Fairway, Kansas

Each new studio will bring PVOLVE's signature method – a functional approach designed to build real strength, improve mobility and support joint health while helping members train their bodies for the long run. Rooted in how the body moves in everyday life, PVOLVE classes combine controlled, low-impact movements that help members move better both in and outside the studio. Instructor-led sessions incorporate proprietary resistance equipment to activate muscles through precise, intentional movement patterns that build strength without unnecessary strain.

"We're seeing incredible momentum behind PVOLVE as more people look for a smarter way to build strength and take care of their bodies over time," said Julie Cartwright, president of PVOLVE. "As we expand across the country, we're meeting growing demand for workouts that deliver real results while supporting how the body moves and feels. That demand is creating an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to bring the PVOLVE method to their communities and build thriving studios around a fitness concept that's redefining how people train."

As more consumers prioritize training that supports long-term health, PVOLVE has emerged as a leader in functional training designed to help people move better in everyday life. Rather than focusing on short-term intensity, the PVOLVE method helps people with long-term physical health. Beyond the workout itself, PVOLVE studios are known for their vibrant, uplifting communities, that reflect the spirit of each neighborhood—giving members a place to connect, stay motivated and build sustainable wellness routines together.

With 38 total locations, PVOLVE has emerged as a category leader in functional, longevity-focused fitness. To learn more about PVOLVE studios, classes, and franchise opportunities, visit pvolve.com.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company—built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,800 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 45+ additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com and pvolvefranchise.com.

Contact: Danielle Crosby

[email protected]

863.646.2488 x232

SOURCE PVOLVE