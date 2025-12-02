Built for the backcountry: Garmin introduces inReach Mini 3 Plus satellite communicator with voice, text and photo sharing

Compact and rugged communicator helps explorers stay connected with loved ones while adventuring beyond cellphone coverage

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is expanding its popular lineup of compact satellite communicators with the introduction of inReach® Mini 3 Plus. Featuring a color touchscreen display and built-in speaker and microphone, inReach Mini 3 Plus lets adventurers exchange voice messages, texts and photos1—making it easier to stay in touch with family and friends who are back home. Purpose-built to provide extra peace of mind while exploring beyond cell coverage, users can also trigger an interactive SOS message to the Garmin Response℠ center should an emergency occur. And with up to 330 hours of battery life in 10-minute tracking mode, inReach Mini 3 Plus can be used on multi-day trips without the need for any extra plug-ins or battery chargers.

"We understand just how important it is to stay connected during both short and long adventures, and that's why we are excited to bring even more communication tools to the inReach Mini 3 Plus. Tell friends and family that they're missed, show them the amazing view while standing at the summit and more—all from this compact and rugged device that can be clipped to a pack."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

More ways to stay in touch

Voice messaging: Check in with family and friends by exchanging 30-second voice messages right from the device.

Check in with family and friends by exchanging 30-second voice messages right from the device. Voice message transcription: While in an area where listening isn't possible or it's necessary to maintain silence in the field, read transcriptions of voice messages directly on the device.

While in an area where listening isn't possible or it's necessary to maintain silence in the field, read transcriptions of voice messages directly on the device. Touchscreen texting: Quickly exchange text messages (up to 1,600 characters), emojis and reactions or start a group chat right from the device.

Quickly exchange text messages (up to 1,600 characters), emojis and reactions or start a group chat right from the device. Photo sharing: View photos from back home right on the colorful display and share photos from every epic adventure when using the Garmin Messenger ™ app.

View photos from back home right on the colorful display and share photos from every epic adventure when using the Garmin Messenger app. LiveTrack™ location sharing: Let friends and family follow along on the adventure and track progress, including distance, time and elevation1.

Emergency support when it's needed the most

When an SOS message is triggered, inReach Mini 3 Plus will send an interactive message to the Garmin Response center, where a dedicated team of skilled emergency response coordinators are ready at any time. Photo and voice messages can also be shared during an SOS, giving coordinators the ability to see and hear details of the emergency firsthand. Response coordinators will communicate with the user, their listed emergency contacts, search and rescue organizations and other available local resources and provide updates. With nearly two decades of experience, the Garmin Response team has supported more than 18,000 inReach incident responses – from land to sea to air – in more than 150 countries on all seven continents.

Built for any adventure, inReach Mini 3 Plus is made to operate in extreme temperatures and features an impact-resistant design and IP67 water rating. When paired with the Garmin Explore™ app, adventurers can plan a trip, follow a course to a destination and even follow a track back to the start.

inReach Mini 3 Plus is available now and has a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com.

1 Active satellite plan required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

