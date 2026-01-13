Stay connected on the water with quatix 8 Pro nautical smartwatch from Garmin, featuring inReach technology

Latest smartwatch for mariners offers satellite and cellular connectivity for added peace of mind, enhanced boat mode and more

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced quatix® 8 Pro, the ultimate nautical smartwatch equipped with inReach® technology for two-way satellite and cellular connectivity1 – giving mariners access to text messaging, voice calling, SOS capabilities and more without a cell phone connection. Packed with essential marine features to control the vessel, the watch's enhanced boat mode brings boating apps to the forefront when mariners are out on the water, then hides those features while they're ashore. Available in a 47mm case, quatix 8 Pro includes a bright 1.4" AMOLED display, a durable titanium bezel, scratch resistant sapphire lens and superior battery life, making it the ultimate companion on and off the water.

"From fishing to fitness, wakesurfing to weight lifting, quatix 8 Pro helps keep mariners connected through every part of their day, even when bringing a smartphone along isn't practical or possible. With satellite and LTE connectivity on the wrist, mariners can feel more at ease knowing they can stay in touch with family and friends or get help if needed. And with the upgraded boat mode, it's easier for them to access the features they need, when they need them."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Stay connected without a phone

With built-in inReach technology1, quatix 8 Pro helps mariners stay in touch and have greater peace of mind when their voyages take them off the grid, even up to 50 miles offshore. Using a satellite connection, they can send messages and location check-ins, while staying on top of changing weather forecasts – no phone connection required. Cellular connectivity gives mariners access to voice calling, voice messaging and LiveTrack location sharing. And with SOS capabilities, they can trigger an SOS message to get help from the 24/7-staffed Garmin Response℠ coordination center, with experience coordinating more than 1,200 inReach incidents on the water.

Quickly take command

The enhanced boat mode feature makes it easier than ever for mariners to control the helm while on the water and navigate to the activities they want while on land. When activated, boat mode brings vital vessel-connected apps to the forefront, providing quick access to autopilot, trolling motor and other boating data – right from the watch face. When boat mode is deactivated and it's time to head to the office, the gym or anywhere in between, users can get the apps and everyday connected features they want back in focus in their menus and watch face.

Packed with premium features

Designed for life on and off the water, quatix 8 Pro boasts a suite of dedicated marine features, including chartplotter voice commands2 and remote control over entertainment and lighting systems, Force® trolling motors and more, along with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring, more than 100 activities like wakesurfing and water skiing, navigation features, Garmin Pay™ and much more.

Available to purchase on www.garmin.com starting January 16, 2026, quatix 8 Pro has a suggested retail price of $1,299.99 and gets up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow our blog.

1 Active subscription required; LTE network coverage and satellite connectivity are not available in all countries, e.g., satellite coverage up to 50 miles offshore. Check garmin.com/quatix8procoverage for requirements and to see which services are accessible in your area – or in countries to where you may be traveling. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit satellite communication devices; it is the user's responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws.

2 Requires Bluetooth connectivity

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, quatix, inReach, Fusion and Force are registered trademarks and Garmin Messenger and Garmin Pay are trademarks and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

