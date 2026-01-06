Garmin introduces Unified Cabin 2026, headlined by an AI/LLM-based conversational, multi-intent, multi-lingual virtual assistant

Next-gen automotive domain controller adds seat-aware audio and video, an AI-generated environment, digital key —and a single display surface spanning six screens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today unveiled Unified Cabin™ 2026 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) in Las Vegas, led by a next-generation AI/LLM-based virtual assistant that is conversational, multi-intent, and multi-lingual. Running on a single System on a Chip (SoC) and one instance of Android Automotive OS, the assistant supports natural follow-ups without repeating context, performs multiple coordinated actions from one request (e.g., "play a movie and share my screen") via an LLM-driven action model, and automatically adapts to any language—all with seat-aware audio and display routing so answers reach the right person in the right place.

Next-gen automotive domain controller adds seat-aware audio and video, an AI-generated environment, digital key —and a single display surface spanning six screens.

Preview the Garmin Unified Cabin 2026 here.

Beyond voice, Unified Cabin 2026 shows how Garmin can design, manufacture, integrate, and deliver an automotive-grade cabin platform where displays, sensors, lighting, audio, and RF operate as a single system. Many of the software experiences are features that Garmin can further co-develop with OEMs on top of a proven hardware foundation—all designed to enable a premium, immersive in-cabin customer experience that will surprise and delight both drivers and passengers.

"We continue to advance unified vehicle electronics to deliver meaningful innovation where OEMs and drivers derive the most value. This latest evolution of Unified Cabin reflects that commitment, with demonstrations that include AI-driven personalization, breakthroughs that address long-standing limitations in automotive voice systems, and industry-first applications of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and UWB. In parallel, we're also showcasing our progress on a multi-domain high-performance computing platform that extends our integration capabilities well beyond cockpit electronics."

—Matt Munn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Garmin Automotive OEM

What's new for CES 2026:

Digital Key : Use your UWB-enabled phone to safely unlock and start your vehicle.

: Use your UWB-enabled phone to safely unlock and start your vehicle. Device Auto-Link with Bluetooth® channel sounding: BT positioning joins UWB to show in-cabin device location, automatically connecting wireless devices to your seating position.

BT positioning joins UWB to show in-cabin device location, automatically connecting wireless devices to your seating position. AI/LLM-based Virtual Assistant: Executes multiple coordinated actions from one voice command using seat-scoped audio/visuals—no need to repeat commands or specify a language.

Executes multiple coordinated actions from one voice command using seat-scoped audio/visuals—no need to repeat commands or specify a language. New Personalization Solutions: Use voice commands to create personal themes including 360° skyboxes with system-derived UI color tokens and zone LED color palettes per profile.

Use voice commands to create personal themes including 360° skyboxes with system-derived UI color tokens and zone LED color palettes per profile. Cabin Chat and Personal Audio Sphere: Passengers can have private seat-to-seat conversations without turning around or raising their voice with per-seat video, audio and headrest speakers.

Passengers can have private seat-to-seat conversations without turning around or raising their voice with per-seat video, audio and headrest speakers. Cabin Lighting Show: All displays and LEDs are orchestrated to on-screen movie content for an immersive, synchronized experience.

All displays and LEDs are orchestrated to on-screen movie content for an immersive, synchronized experience. Meta Neural Band integration: Proof-of-concept demo allows drivers and passengers to control select vehicle infotainment functions with wrist-sensed micro gestures.

A coherent platform, built for scale

Designed, developed and manufactured by Garmin, Unified Cabin 2026 is an experiential demonstration that will be scaled and designed to meet the needs of specific automotive OEMs. The underlying platform is engineered for automotive-grade delivery, and the AI/LLM-based assistant and other innovative technologies shown at CES also illustrate a co-development path with OEMs from prototype to production.

"Unified Cabin isn't a stack of features—it's a system. Displays, audio, sensors, lighting, and RF are synchronized on one platform That's how we reduce integration risk and shorten time-to-market, while giving OEMs a clear path to co-develop innovative software features—including AI/LLM-based experiences—tailored to their brand."

—Craig Puder, Vice President of Garmin Automotive Engineering Solutions

OEMs and select media are invited to experience Garmin Unified Cabin at CES 2026: LVCC West Hall, Booth 3451.

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing experience in user interface and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Unified Cabin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Krista Klaus

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.