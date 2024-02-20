Built In Announces New CFO and Board Member

Kate O'Neill and Jessica Stafford Join as Company Enters Next Stage of Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, the leading recruiting platform for hard-to-hire tech roles, today announced that it has appointed Kate O'Neill as Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Stafford as an Independent Board Member to help bolster the company's continued growth.

Kate O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer, Built In
Kate O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer, Built In
Jessica Stafford, Board Director, Built In and SVP, Consumer Solutions, Cox Automotive Inc.
Jessica Stafford, Board Director, Built In and SVP, Consumer Solutions, Cox Automotive Inc.

Kate O'Neill is a seasoned finance professional with an extensive background in the software industry, particularly in the HR technology market. She brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy and global operations to Built In. Her appointment marks a strategic move as Built In expands its overall market position. O'Neill joins the company from Rival, formerly SilkRoad Technology, where she was Chief Financial and People Officer.

"Kate is an exceptional fit for Built In at this stage of our growth. She excels at navigating global strategies and aligning financial objectives with changing market conditions and broader organizational goals, and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of our business," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In.

Built In also announced the addition of Jessica Stafford to its Board of Directors. Stafford is the Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Cox Automotive, running the two largest automotive shopping brands – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, the largest dealer website and marketing business in Dealer.com, and Cox Automotive Ecommerce, an industry-leading innovative ecommerce solution.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Built In Board," Katris continued. "Her experience in scaling marketplaces through connecting buyers with sellers and driving profitable digital transactions will be critical as Built In continues to go deeper in providing an unparalleled experience in seamlessly connecting tech professionals with companies, across multiple regions with multiple revenue streams."

These key appointments align with Built In's commitment to growth and innovation positioning the company for continued success in helping companies, from startups to the Fortune 500, recruit the hardest to find technology professionals.

About Built In:
Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies cost-effectively hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com.

