Built In Announces Winners of Its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards Program

News provided by

Built In

09 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Program Honors Companies Whose Total Rewards Reflect The Priorities of Today's Tech Professionals.

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a leading technology recruitment platform, announces the winners of its sixth annual Best Places to Work awards program. The program recognizes companies that provide the most attractive total rewards packages for their employees, encompassing salaries, perks and benefits as well as culture programs.

Continue Reading

Best Places to Work is a go-to resource for technology professionals who want to discover companies with benefits they value and cultures they believe in. For the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

The Best Places to Work program honors companies of all sizes, from fast growing startups to the largest enterprise companies. It celebrates companies with employees both remote and in-office across the U.S. as well as those in the largest tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. The program also recognizes companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work and 100 Best Large Places to Work.

"I'd like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO, Built In. "At Built In, we're dedicated to connecting our community of tech professionals with the companies offering the roles and the best rewards to help them grow their careers. Our proprietary data on salaries, perks and benefits of more than 55,000 companies provides tech professionals with the information they need to choose the company that's right for them. The Best Places to Work lists represent a unique opportunity for organizations to highlight their rewards excellence and connect with our community of hard to hire tech professionals."

An algorithm determines winners based on the offerings that employers showcase through their Built In Company Profiles. Each year, the weight of the perks and benefits change to reflect the rewards that are most important to tech professionals.

To learn more about the Best Places to Work, you can find all winning lists here.

ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

PRESS INQUIRIES
Haley Russo, Built In
[email protected]

SOURCE Built In

Also from this source

Built In's Best Places to Work Awards Program Now Open for Entries

Built In's Best Places to Work Awards Program Now Open for Entries

Built In, a leading technology recruitment platform, today invites companies across the U.S. to apply to its 2024 Best Places to Work awards program. ...
Built In's Content Studio Platform Helps Hiring Teams Win by Acting Like Marketers

Built In's Content Studio Platform Helps Hiring Teams Win by Acting Like Marketers

Built In today announced its new Content Studio platform, which uniquely enables hiring teams to build trusted, "always-on" content - both owned and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.