Built In Announces Winners of Its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards Program

Program Honors Companies Whose Total Rewards Reflect The Priorities of Today's Tech Professionals.

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a leading technology recruitment platform, announces the winners of its sixth annual Best Places to Work awards program. The program recognizes companies that provide the most attractive total rewards packages for their employees, encompassing salaries, perks and benefits as well as culture programs.

Best Places to Work is a go-to resource for technology professionals who want to discover companies with benefits they value and cultures they believe in. For the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work program honors companies whose total rewards meet the needs of today's workforce. Post this

The Best Places to Work program honors companies of all sizes, from fast growing startups to the largest enterprise companies. It celebrates companies with employees both remote and in-office across the U.S. as well as those in the largest tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. The program also recognizes companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work and 100 Best Large Places to Work.

"I'd like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO, Built In. "At Built In, we're dedicated to connecting our community of tech professionals with the companies offering the roles and the best rewards to help them grow their careers. Our proprietary data on salaries, perks and benefits of more than 55,000 companies provides tech professionals with the information they need to choose the company that's right for them. The Best Places to Work lists represent a unique opportunity for organizations to highlight their rewards excellence and connect with our community of hard to hire tech professionals."

An algorithm determines winners based on the offerings that employers showcase through their Built In Company Profiles. Each year, the weight of the perks and benefits change to reflect the rewards that are most important to tech professionals.

To learn more about the Best Places to Work, you can find all winning lists here.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

PRESS INQUIRIES

Haley Russo, Built In

[email protected]

SOURCE Built In