Built In Releases 2024 Report on State of Talent Industry

Study Reveals Online Platforms and Employer Branding as Top Priorities for Tech Talent Recruitment

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, the leading recruiting platform for hard-to-hire tech roles, today announced that it has released the 2024 State of the Talent Industry report. The study revealed tech hiring as the number one strategic priority, followed closely by hiring for skills of the future.

Recruiting tech talent is top priority; online platforms and employer branding are seen as most effective strategies. Post this Source: Built In

"Our 2024 survey reflects the critical demand for highly skilled tech talent in the evolving tech revolution, which we see with our customers every day," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In. "Given 2024 will be a pivotal year for AI and other innovative technologies, it's no surprise that hiring for skills of the future is a high priority. Companies are rapidly seeking to hire the talent needed to support the next wave of innovation."

Despite the number of layoffs that have impacted the job market in the past year, organizations still struggle to hire qualified tech talent. A full 75 percent of organizations surveyed indicate that tech recruiting is extremely challenging. Just 19 percent of respondents feel they have a larger tech talent pool because of layoffs.

Online Platforms and Employer Branding Are Top Tech Recruiting Strategies

A key part of the study is a ranking of top strategies and channels for reaching and recruiting tech talent. While most companies deploy a wide range of channels, the study revealed a focus on personalized approaches for best results. Respondents selected "online tech-specific platforms" as the most effective recruitment channel, highlighting the importance of engaging candidates through targeted methods.

The second most effective strategy noted was "employer branding," suggesting that a company's reputation and visibility are crucial in attracting tech professionals.

"What's really interesting is that referrals and sourcing, historically the most impactful recruitment channels, ranked fourth and seventh," Katris noted. "This indicates a shift in the approaches to recruit tech talent that better align with how candidates are searching for roles."

More Than Half Will Increase Employer Branding Investments to Attract Tech Talent

Reflecting employer branding's rank as a top strategy, 56 percent of respondents indicated that their organizations will invest more in building their reputation as a tech employer of choice.

The survey is available for download here . Perspectives on the insights from this report can also be heard in this webinar moderated by Built In's CEO and featuring senior leaders from Warner Bros. Discovery, Northwestern Mutual and Klaviyo.

Methodology

The survey, conducted in January 2024 in partnership with Brandata, involved 1,089 leaders in the talent industry across the U.S. Respondents predominantly represented middle and senior management in large and mid-sized businesses, but span the entire spectrum of company sizes. Those who participated in the survey were not affiliated with Built In.

About Built In:

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies cost-effectively hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

Contact

Haley Russo

[email protected]

SOURCE Built In