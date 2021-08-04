Built In Announces the 50 Winners of Its Awards Program Honoring Rising Technologists

"Over the past year, we've learned the companies that will thrive in uncertain times are those whose tech employees work with an unyielding commitment to innovation and barrier breaking," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "This awards program celebrates and amplifies the impact of these professionals — whether they're working to improve the quality of patient care, leverage robotics to support the environment or reshape the modern customer experience."

The esteemed panel of 2021 judges include senior tech leaders at companies like Al Jazeera, Blue Apron, IBM, Microsoft, Red Hat and Reddit, to name a few. They are CTOs and CEOs, as well as distinguished leaders with expertise in machine learning, IoT, SaaS, product management, R&D and more. Reviewing hundreds of nominations, the panel selected 50 winners from across the US.

The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards Program Winners

The winners are listed in no particular order.

Amit Unadkat , Senior Manager, Digital Transformation, Logic20/20 John Busby , iOS Experience Lead, Extend Bharath Kakarla , Senior Director of Engineering, Oak Street Health Jayodita Sanghvi, Director of Data Science, Grand Rounds Health Anthony Utt , Engineering Lead, GR0 Paul Thomas , Senior Director, Engineering, Appetize Ryan Williams , Engineering Director, Platforms, Cedar Michael Gerstein , Manager, Data Science, Transfix Nkem Egboga, Data Scientist III, SparkCognition Yasemin Gokcen , Director of Product, Operations, Feedonomics Carter Schultz , Robotics Software Manager, AMP Robotics Robert Hajek , Engineering Team Lead, Covered Insurance Solutions, Inc. Eric Carlson , Staff Data Scientist, Grand Rounds Health Tara Larrue , Data Scientist, cohesion Ethan McMahon , Lead Software Engineer, cohesion James Kenaley , Senior Software Architect, Pico Zoe Zhang , Senior Lead Data Scientist, Enova International Antoine Bachet , Data Scientist, Mulberry Technology Ashish Shubham, Principal Engineer/Director of Engineering, ThoughtSpot Sameer Lal , Senior Data Scientist, Ribbon Health Matt Gonzalez , Director of Product, Ekata Ryan Carlson , Staff Software Engineer, SpotHero Adam Finlayson , Lead Developer, CardX Tracey Little , SysOps Engineering Manager, ActionIQ Michael Williams , Senior Data Scientist, Whip Media Hailey Bobella , Senior Front End Engineer, DailyPay Mike Koehrsen , Principal Software Engineer PathAI Nick Schirmer , Senior Software Engineer, FloSports Stephanie Laing , Senior Product Manager, 3Play Media Shanta Rao , Associate Principal, The Options Clearing Corporation Eakta Pandey , Director of Quality Engineering, Varo Bank Karthic Hariharan , Engineering Manager, Self Financial Duru Turkoglu , Technical Manager, Computational Geometry, Fast Radius Angela Roberts , Software Engineer, Simon Data Alex Sanchez , Software Engineering Manager, AlertMedia Katie Paugh , SRE Manager, Starburst David Stanley , Machine Learning Engineer, Neurable Jesse White , Senior Director, Reliability Engineering, ADP Theron Humiston , Senior Engineer, Reverb Nirav Shah , Senior Manager, Fraud & Security Analytics, RingCentral Joshua Morman , Software Engineer III, Bridge Financial Technology Lavanya Santhanakrishnan , Senior Product manager, SMS Assist Sameer Deevi , Manager, Data Engineering, Kalderos, Inc. Stephanie Tortora , Senior Client Engineer, SIMON Markets LLC Shawn Ramirez , Head of Data Science, Shelf Engine Jessica Mong , Engineering Manager, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) Daniil Goriunov, Senior Financial Application Developer, Canoe Intelligence Omar Shanti , Technical Consultant & Labs365 Lead, Kin + Carta Jarred Capellman , Senior Director of Engineering - DeepArmor, SparkCognition So- Hee Woo , Head of XR, Encore

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In's mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers of all sizes attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read our industry coverage, including trends and breaking news, and to discover stories about companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S TECH INNOVATOR AWARDS

Built In's 2021 Tech Innovator Awards, in its inaugural year, honors technologists who are rising in their careers today and who show the potential to be leaders of the future in the tech industry. They span a variety of roles and areas of technical expertise but they share in common a commitment to ingenuity, innovation and barrier breaking. An esteemed panel of judges selected 50 winners from among hundreds of nominations.

