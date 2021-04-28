Built In Announces the 50 Winners of Its Awards Program Honoring Rising Women in Tech

By honoring women professionals on the rise, Built In extends its steadfast commitment to empowering women in tech. Tweet this

EMPOWERING WOMEN ON THE RISE IN TECH



"This program is part of Built In's steadfast commitment to empowering women in tech — and in this case, we're honoring women on the rise," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Co-Founder and CEO, Built In. "The 2021 Moxie Awards shine a bright light on women whose track records of excellence indicate they're likely to advance to incredible heights in their careers."

The winning nominees work in the industry across a range of tech and tech-adjacent disciplines, including but not limited to engineering, customer success, marketing, product and design. What they share in common is "moxie," a quality Built In defines as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how.

ESTEEMED JUDGES' PANEL OF WOMEN LEADERS

"To the winners, congratulations!" says Katris. "I can't wait to see where these outstanding professionals take their careers. And thank you to the women who served as judges. After seeing the impressive nominations, I didn't envy their work in having to select winners. But I know our judges joined this endeavor because of their conviction that the time to uplift women in tech is now. For this I feel a sense of shared purpose and gratitude."

The judges' panel included 15 women leaders whose areas of expertise range far and wide, including technology, DEI, product, marketing, customer success, women's professional advancement and LatinX advocacy, to name just a few.

"I was so honored to serve as a judge for the Moxie Awards," says Kellie Wagner, CEO, Collective — A DEI Lab. "Even as we make strides around the representation of women in tech, barriers to promotion and challenges to having a true voice remain, a reality that's even truer for women of color. While some individual companies are recognizing women's contributions adequately, the industry overall has work to do. That's why this program spoke to me. The Moxie Awards Program is filling in a substantial gap and honoring women in tech when there's too little recognition overall."



The 2021 Moxie Awards Program to honor women, in this inaugural year, received more than 400 nominations from across the US.

THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS PROGRAM WINNERS

Melissa Acker , Engineering Manager, Performance, at Sprout Social Lauren Allison , Sr. Director of Insights at MVPindex Samantha Berg , Head of Design at Chime Fabiola Blas , Account Director, Paid Media, at Incubeta NMPi Jennifer Esterline , Director of Mechanical Engineering at Peloton Alexandra Felsenstein , Creative Director at Yext Jovana Florus, Sr. Engineering Manager, Consumer Tech, at Farmer's Fridge Liza Fryberger , Director of Product at Cityblock Health Laura Garcia , PhD, Manager of Research & Development at AppliedVR Kendra Gaunt , Data & Artificial Intelligence Product Manager at The Trevor Project Liz Gillette , Director & Practice Area Lead, Digital Transformation, at Logic20/20 Polina Giralt , Staff Software Engineer at Squarespace Chelsea Green , Staff Software Engineer at 7Factor Software Xiao Guo , Director of Engineering, Software, at Instacart Maggie Hays, Sr. Product Manager at SpotHero Amanda Henry , Manager, Consulting, at Strata Decision Technology Claudia Hoeffner , VP of Revenue Marketing at Nexthink Ann Howard , VP of Product at GoNoodle Renee Iinuma , Software Engineering Manager at Bombora Arielle Israel , Quality Engineering Manager at The Zebra Jessica Kaplan , VP of Finance at Common Mary Lawler , VP of Marketing at Telnyx Taylor McGrath , Head of Customer Solutions at Rivery Gabrielle Mellon , Sr. Director of Talent Acquisition at Axon Jennifer Meyer , Director of Product Management at Gotransverse Michelle Michael , Director of Employer Brand & Recruiting Ops at Centro Andrea Miller , Director, Client Lead at Kin + Carta Sarah Mogin , Associate Tech Director at Work & Co Mehreen Mundh , Head of Sales Strategy & Operations at Blueground Elyse Munselle , Director of Client Success at Take Command Health Amanda Murrin , Associate Creative Director at Nexthink Sierra Navarro , Director of Technical Operations at Enova Fion Nguyen , Group Product Manager at Faire Courtney Palm , RVP of Sales, Central & West, Blis Sara Radkiewicz , Head of Product at CarePort, powered by WellSky Jismy Raju, Customer Success Manager at monday.com Bridget Reed , Head of Content, GR0 Ifat Ribon , Senior Software Developer at LaunchPad Lab Ofelia Rodríguez, Lead Quality Engineer at The Zebra Antonia Rubell , Data Analyst, Data & ML Engineering, at Nurx Shireen Santosham , Head of Strategic Initiatives at Plenty Portia Kibble Smith , Diversity & Inclusion Lead at Karat Michele Teixeira , Director of Customer Success at OwnBackup Pauliina Tornqvist , Producer at Activision Hau Tran , Director of Product Design at Slickdeals Paige Weldon , Technical Principal at Kin + Carta Noelle Wiggins , Product Manager at Ekata Stacy Williams , Vice President of Global Operations at Feedonomics Gillian Wilson , VP of Human Resources at Atmosphere Vanessa Yepes , Head of Customer & Partner Experience at AppSumo

ABOUT THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's 2021 Moxie Awards Program celebrates women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion for their disciplines indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of celebrated women leaders in the tech industry selected 50 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be eligible, nominees must have met requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor, manager or VP but not on executive or C-Suite teams; and work in traditional tech roles (engineering) or in tech-adjacent roles, which include any discipline that supports a company's technology.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In's mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers of all sizes attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read our industry coverage, including trends and breaking news, and to discover stories about companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com

